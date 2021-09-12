Solid Snake actor David Hayter wants to play Wolverine in new video game





David Hayter, best known for his role as Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid, expresses his desire to voice Wolverine in Insomniac’s upcoming game.



Earlier this week, Insomniac Games unveiled two all-new, exclusive PlayStation projects related to Marvel Comics. One of them being the highly anticipated Spider-man 2 for the PS5, the other surprises many fans, one Wolverine-focused video game. Now that Marvel’s Wolverine was announced, one of the next questions from fans was who will be the voice of the infamous member of the X-Men. Industry veteran voice actor David Hayter has expressed his desire to get involved with the project. For many fans, David Hayter is a legend as an actor and screenwriter. One of his most recognizable roles is the voice of the band’s Solid Snake. Solid metal gear series, well known for its low, rough voice that captures the gruff looks and experiences of the super-soldier. As for his involvement in the X Men, Hayter was the screenwriter for the first two films in the franchise, and also had acting credit as a museum cop in the first film. With these factors in mind, many fans, as well as Hayter himself, have expressed a desire to see him play the role of Logan. RELATED: Wolverine Teaser Trailer Details May Hint at Plot Point Hayter’s response was a tweet which was requested shortly thereafter. Marvel’s Wolverine was revealed at PlayStation Showcase. He asked the fan base if Wolverine should be voiced by Hayter, given his history with roles that use his baritone voice. Hayter admitted that the thought crossed his mind after seeing the trailer, sharing the same desire that he would love to be the voice of the fan favorite X-Men member. Seeing the tweet, many other fans shared the same thoughts, wanting this to happen in this next one. Wolverine Game. Some joked that since Hayter and Logan shared Canadian nationality, the casting choice would be absolutely perfect. More jokes ensued which involved Metal gear references crossing with X Men, due to Hayter’s past involvement in both franchises. Others have expressed the opinion that if Hayter cannot be chosen, the reins could be handed over to veteran Steve Blum, who has been Wolverine’s voice in many other Marvel properties. Fans must remember, however, to keep their expectations in check. The only thing shown about it Wolverine game were screenshots and a short trailer, devoid of any voiceover. It’s unclear how much work has been done or if any casting calls for the game have been made, given that Insomniac is still working on the next 2023. Spider-man 2. Marvel’s Wolverine is in development for PS5. MORE: Villains Who Could Appear In Marvel’s Wolverine

God of War: Ragnarok trailer hints that Laufey’s fan theory may be true God of War: Ragnarok has finally been revealed and hints at a popular fan theory that Faye is correct. Read more

About the Author Trumann Tu

(122 published articles)

Freelance writer and enthusiastic gamer on all things Sonic, Mario, Yakuza, Persona and more. More from Trumann Tu

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamerant.com/david-hayter-wolverine-game-voice-actor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos