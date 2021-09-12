Entertainment
Mallika Sherawat opens up about running away from home to become an actress in Mumbai; read
Actress Mallika Sherawat has established herself as a talented actress in Bollywood, forging her CV with daring films and roles. After appearing in several popular films, the actress rose to fame after her daring avatar in the 2004Murder movie. Coming from a background unrelated to the film industry, Sherawat’s entry into Bollywood was not without serious challenges.
Recently, the 44-year-old actor opened up about how she ran away from home to make a name for herself in Bollywood.
Mallika Sherawat on running away, fighting patriarchy and more
In an interview withBollywood bubble, Sherawat spoke about the oppositions and difficulties she faced when trying to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Recalling the time when she made the life-changing decision, the actor revealed that she struggles with patriarchy because her father and brother are extremely conservative. She said even her mother was extremely conservative. She also added that she faced strong opposition without any support.
Sherawat also recalled the moment when she revealed that she would have been married if she had not made the decision to flee to Mumbai. She further revealed that she does not struggle with money as she owns jewelry. However, the solo trip to Mumbai as he faced opposition from his family proved to be emotionally distressing for the actor. She also revealed that her mother was heartbroken even though her father had denied her, which caused the actor a great deal of grief. Remaining optimistic about her situation, the actor made a splash in the relentless entertainment as she admitted to moving quickly to a big city. like Bombay.
Learn more about Mallika Sherawat on the labor front
Make her Bollywood debut in 2002 in the filmJeena Sirf Merre Liye in a small role she found her big break in the movieMurder alongside Emraan Hashmi. She went on to appear in commercially successful films likeSide effects of Pyaar Ke, Aap Ka Suroor, Welcome, Double Dhamaal, andPolitics of love. After a long hiatus from the big screen, the actor is back with his OTT adventure titled Nakaab The release is scheduled for September 15th. She shared her character’s look from writing the series “Meet the Queen of TV – Zohra Mehra”.
IMAGE: MALLIKA SHERAWAT INSTAGRAM
