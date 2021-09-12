Mountain Lion known as P-22 reappears in Hollywood Hills neighborhood – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, Sports and Weather





Mountain Lion known as P-22 reappears in the Hollywood Hills neighborhoodKandiss Crone reports from the Hollywood Hills where a cougar, known as P-22, reappeared in the same neighborhood where it was seen a year ago. 34 minutes ago

Security guard stabbed to death in unprovoked attack by homeless manA passing passenger was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a man from Tustin who worked in Anaheim as a security guard. 40 minutes ago

MPs injured in chase and shootingLA County MPs were chasing a wanted suspect for theft when a shooting occurred. Two deputies were taken to hospital. 43 minutes ago

Fire crews gain ground on 400-acre fire road near CastaicLaurie Perez reports from Castaic where a wildfire burned 400 acres and put nearby residents on evacuation warnings. 50 minutes ago

Assistant involved in the filming in PalmdaleAt the end of a chase, a shootout involving a deputy took place. 2 hours ago

400-acre road fire near Castaic slowed traffic on Highway 5 north and southRoad closures related to the Route Fire, north of Castiac, have hampered traffic in the area. 2 hours ago

After attending the 9/11 memorials, recall candidates returned to campaign messages on SaturdayHermela Aregawi reports on the latest developments leading up to Tuesday’s recall elections. 3 hours ago

World Trade Center wreckage brought for 9/11 memorial to Nixon LibraryJake Reiner reports from Yorba Linda where 23 tons of wreckage from the World Trade Center was brought to serve as a backdrop for the 9/11 commemoration. 5 hours ago

Alex Biston’s weather forecast (September 11)Hot today, but you’ll notice a gradual cooling down next week! 5 hours ago

SigAlert issued by CHP for forest fires burning Interstate 5, north of Castiac and is 0% contentFirefighters are battling a wildfire off Interstate 5, north of Castaic. 6 hours ago

Saints-Rams preview: Will revenge be a factor in NFC Championship rematch?The New Orleans Saints, who come off a narrow victory, face the Rams in Los Angeles, where Jared Goff was exceptional. SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein reviews the Saints-Rams game in week 2. 7 hours ago

Torrance marks the 20th anniversary of September 11The solemn ceremony took place in the darkness before dawn. 13 hours ago

Chris Jackson performs “Never Alone”The “Hamilton” star performed at the September 11 20th anniversary memorial in New York City. 15 hours ago

Kelli O’Hara performs “You’ll Never Walk Alone”The Tony Award winner gave her performance of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City. 15 hours ago

Bruce Springsteen performs “I’ll see you in my dreams”Springsteen delivered a poignant performance at New York’s 20th anniversary memorial of the September 11, 2001 attacks. 16 hours ago

Flag Memorial On Riverside Overpass continues to be shot downNicole Comstock reports from Riverside where a commemorative flag in honor of the 13 servicemen who died in the August bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, has been continuously vandalized and demolished. 1 day ago

Lightning ignites house fire in Aliso ViejoA southern California home caught fire after being struck by lightning in the harsh weather Thursday night. 1 day ago

A man was found dead at Debs Park in Montecito Heights; Homicide investigation in progressA body was found Friday at Ernest E. Debs Park in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. A family member has identified the victim as Jason Cortez, 29, a newlywed who just celebrated his birthday last month. 1 day ago

Kings remember the Boy Scouts who lost their lives on September 11Kings Scouts Mark Bavis and Ace Bailey were on board UA 175, which crashed into the World Trade Center on September 11. 20 years later, Luc Robitaille, Daryl Evans and Bob Miller look back on their lives and the legacy they left 1 day ago

Polls show Gavin Newsom on track for Tuesday’s recall electionPolitical reporter Tom Wait reports on the latest developments in the September 14 recall election. 1 day ago

WeHo approves vaccine proof mandateThe City of West Hollywood issued an emergency executive order on Friday requiring proof of vaccination for anyone 18 and older entering many indoor businesses like restaurants, bars, gyms and spas. 1 day ago

Bill returns Bruce’s beach to original owner on Newsom’s deskThe Manhattan Beach property was taken from the Bruce family in the 1920s. Lesley Marin reports. 1 day ago

LA Kings remember team scouts lost on September 11The mascot of the hockey team is called Bailey, in honor of scout Ace Bailey. Lesley Marin reports. 1 day ago

