Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen promotes Obi-Wan Kenobi series at convention





Hayden Christensen posed for fan photos while wearing Disney + series crew clothes Obi wan kenobi, where Christensen reunites with Ewan McGregor onscreen for the first time since Star wars prequel trilogy. Christensen is reprising his role as Darth Vader, McGregor’s former friend and protégé of Jedi Master Obi-Wan, after playing Anakin Skywalker as director George Lucas. Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Disney-Lucasfilm has confirmed Christensen’s return to Disney Investor Day 2020, where Star wars patroness Kathleen Kennedy praised the “revenge of the century” when master and padawan meet again in Obi wan kenobi. Christensen posed for photos and signed autographs as the featured guest of the Florida Supercon over the weekend, where the Darth Vader actor wore a stunt cap from Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Sith Lord, Hayden Christensen is here at #Supercon! Get your photo ops this weekend 👉 https://t.co/SPEAwPBXoV pic.twitter.com/8Ji6a4kemc – Florida Supercon (@FloridaSupercon) September 11, 2021 McGregor and Christensen lead a cast that includes Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, reprising their Revenge of the Sith the roles of Owen and Beru Lars, and Star wars new arrivals Kumail Nanjiani (Marvel’s Eternals), Sung Kang (the Fast Furious franchise), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Indira Varma (Mission: Impossible 7), Rupert Friend (Country), Simone Kessell (New land) and Benny Safdie (Good time). Deborah Chow (Star Wars: The Mandalorian) is directing the six episodes, which are scheduled to premiere in 2022 on Disney +. “We couldn’t tell Obi-Wan Kenobi’s story without speaking to Anakin or Vader,” Chow said in a first sizzle reel on display at Disney Investor Day in December. In the pictures, McGregor said the “most beautiful thing” about Obi-wan is that “it brought me back to Hayden. It will be amazing to bring these characters together again, in a very unexpected way.” The Obi-Wan rematch against Darth Vader, which takes place years after their fiery confrontation on the lava planet Mustafar, “could be quite satisfying for everyone,” McGregor said. “We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.” See photos from Christensen fans in the gallery below:

