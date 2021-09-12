Fight photos: Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort





Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, 44, arrested former boxing champion Evander Holyfield, 58, during a boxing match for the Triller Fight Club on September 11, 2021, in Florida. Vitor Belfort enters the ring before the fight against Evander Holyfield during Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Evander Holyfield enters the ring before the fight against Vitor Belfort during Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images) HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort takes on Evander Holyfield in the first round of fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images) HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort throws a punch against Evander Holyfield in the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images) HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort throws a punch against Evander Holyfield in the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images) HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort looks on after knocking down Evander Holyfield in the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images) HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort throws a punch against Evander Holyfield in the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images) Former U.S. professional boxer Evander Holyfield (left) falls during a fight with Brazilian martial artist Vitor Belfort during a boxing match at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. On September 11, 2021. HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort knocks down Evander Holyfield in the first round of fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images) Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield falls against the ropes during his boxing match against former MMA star Vitor Belfort on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in Hollywood, Florida. HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Evander Holyfield lays down on the mat after being knocked down by Vitor Belfort in the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images) HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort throws a punch against Evander Holyfield in the first round of the fight as the referee calls the fight during Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images) Brazilian martial artist Vitor Belfort (left) celebrates after knocking down former US professional boxer Evander Holyfield (right) during a boxing match at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. On September 11, 2021. Vitor Belfort reacts after beating Evander Holyfield in the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort reacts after beating Evander Holyfield in the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images) HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort has his hands raised after beating Evander Holyfield in the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images) Brazilian martial artist Vitor Belfort (3rd left) celebrates after beating former US professional boxer Evander Holyfield (2nd right) in a boxing match at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on September 11, 2021 . HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Evander Holyfield reacts after being defeated by Vitor Belfort in the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images) HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort celebrates with his family after defeating Evander Holyfield in the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsday.com/sports/boxing/evander-holyfield-vitor-belfort-pictures-1.50359158 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos