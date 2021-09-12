Star Wars and Marvel actor Tom Kane “forced into early retirement” after stroke





Longtime actor Tom Kane has been forced into early retirement, according to a new statement from his family. Kane, known for his work on various Star Wars and Marvel franchises, suffered a stroke late last year and the statement says that is why Kane is no longer able to sue the vocal work. “Because of that stroke, my dad was forced into early retirement,” Kane’s daughter Sam explained on her Facebook page on Friday. “The damage to his speech center is just too severe. He can’t read or pronounce the words he wants well, which is sort of necessary for dubbing. He has what’s called l ‘apraxia, which means he has trouble moving smoothly from one sound, syllable or word to another. Groping movements such as with his jaw, lips or tongue to make the correct movement for speech sounds are altered. Basically, he knows exactly what he means, he knows exactly what’s going on, but the words are trapped in his head, and when they come out it’s usually too messy to understand.” The statement goes on to point out that Kane is able to communicate with his loved ones using non-verbal communication, with Sam joking, “Thank goodness he’s an actor and good at charades.” Throughout his career, Kane has appeared on most animated shows you can think of. He was a mainstay in the worlds created by Lucasfilm, with jobs as recent as the voice of the narrator. on Star Wars: The Brute Group. He has also been a leading voice actor for Yoda across all of Lucasfilm’s video game offerings. On the big screen, he voiced Admiral Ackbar in The Last Jedi. “I have so much more to say about it, like how many people miss having conversations with him, especially his kids and his wife. How fucked up that in a fraction of a second! ‘one of the most talented voice actors to ever lose his voice and career,’ the family statement added. “I will stop there otherwise I will cry and I have already done it a thousand times this year !! Do not hesitate to send him letters! I will manage this PO box, please add your email or Instagram to manage so I can send you pictures of my dad receiving your mail! He also practiced signing and would like to start autographing at home !! “ You can read the full statement here. Cover photo by ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images

