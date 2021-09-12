Entertainment
How Lucifer actor-director Kevin Alejandro shot in the poetic salvation scene
(Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers throughout the Lucifer series finale.)
Kevin Alejandro had a slightly different experience than his Lucifer co-stars when he ended his time on the show, as his last day of filming in the sixth and final season was the one in which he both acted in the episode and made it happen. And it turns out that this particular episode, Goodbye, Lucifer, featured the moment that fans of Detective Alejandros Dan Espinoza have been waiting for since his death and hell at the end of Season 5B: the closure that allows him to lead until ‘to the sky.
The scene takes place in the series’ penultimate episode, which launched Friday, and features a conversation between Dan and his young daughter with Chloe (Lauren German), Trixie (Scarlett Estevez), who has been devastated by her father’s death ever since. months and unable to cope without it. The twist is that Dan, who is a ghost at the time, chats with his daughter while inside the body of his own murderer, Vincent Le Dude (Rob Benedict), after jumping inside the now convict. escaped and took control of the man, but unable to extricate himself.
So Dan says goodbye to his daughter without Dan being the only one saying goodbye to his daughter, or even hinting that he is his father. Yes, it gets a little confusing when you explain it like that, but it plays out beautifully on screen, thanks to the direction of Alejandros and some amazing play from him and Benedict.
Well, first off, let me start off by saying that Rob is a badass, Alejandro told TheWrap. Like, when we started, I gave him a call, I left a message saying, Hey, man, it’s me. By the way, you will play with me, in case you forgot, also led by me. So if you have any questions about me, give me a call. But he came back to me and said, I did my research and I think I got it, but I’m ready to play, basically. And then from the first scene he did and I’m behind the monitor, I didn’t see Rob at all, I saw myself. He did such a good job of showing all the weirdness that I have with this character that I really felt like watching and hearing myself. I mean, it was so weird but so brilliant because he wrapped me up.
Alejandro continued: It was so good to be able to play these two characters in such a believable way. He’s such a studious actor, he would watch anything I do, and vice versa, I would watch him. So I knew exactly where he was emotionally and he knew exactly where I am and how I would feel because of those times the other person had stopped. I feel like if I had never jumped onto that screen and it played the whole scene like me, it would have ended up exactly the same, because we were on each other’s wavelength to one another. really strange and heightened level.
For most of the final season, Dan is stuck in Hell and then stuck like a ghost on Earth, unable to make it to Heaven as he has no idea of the guilt that could still hold him back. It’s finally revealed that while he thought he was at peace with the way he left Trixie, she was, of course, the person he needed to find another catharsis with to let go.
I think it was necessary that we go in that direction. I mean, who better to spend your last moment with and help you find that sense of clarity than the one you love the most, who is your kid? said Alejandro. I thought it was so poetic to see them both there, in this weird way, having this conversation. But in a way, she feels, unknowingly, that she has her own resolve. As a real-life dad, I thought it was a nice way for him to have that last kind of piece of his puzzle.
At the end of Lucifer, we see Dan in Heaven and reunited with his one true love, Charlotte Richards (Tricia Helfer), enjoying a meal of his favorite treat, pudding.
I think it’s a good little time, said Alejandro. I think that’s kind of what people had hoped to happen. And they get it. You know, they have their pudding and they eat it too. It was great, because I hadn’t seen Tricia in a while. And basically in this scene I’m telling her all the jokes I’ve heard in my life to make her laugh and smile.
