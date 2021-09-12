Mountain Lion known as P-22 reappears in same Hollywood Hills area as last year – CBS Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – A security camera captured the famous mountain lion known as P-22 roaming the streets of a Hollywood Hills neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The big cat was filmed outside the same house exactly one year ago.

“You know he’s here, but just to see him it’s just a run,” said Lana, 15, a Hollywood Hills resident.

Lana said every visit from the big cat was amazing to watch.

“Obviously, it’s amazing that you see this big wild cat walking past your door. It can be a little scary because you know he’s a predator and he’s very close to where you are, ”she said.

Wildlife officials have been tracking the P-22 since 2012, when it made the great 50-mile journey, crossing Freeways 101 and 405 from the Santa Monica Mountains to Griffith Park.

The mountain lion is known to hang out in the canyon behind these houses. Neighbors say he climbs a flight of stairs to enter the neighborhood. Animal experts say the big cat roams the canyon and the neighborhood in search of food.

“What P-22 and all the mountain lions are going to follow is the deer. So if the deer move, they will move in that direction as well,” said Beth Pratt, wildlife expert.

Pratt worked to help raise funds for an animal crossing on Highway 101. It will allow mountain lions, deer and other animals to exit the area. The National Wildlife Foundation is only $ 6 million away from its goal of nearly $ 80 million for the project.

Lana is also part of the effort. She says it’s vital that animals have a safe habitat for decades to come.

“You have to be able to respect that this is their place and your place, and that there are ways to be both safe and to live together,” she said.