mallika sherawat bollywood: “will tarnish the family name”, claiming that mallika sherawat was “disowned” by her father





Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat has always been in the spotlight because of her image and bold statements more than her films. Even though Mallika has long been removed from the big screen, she is still in the spotlight. Not many people know that Mallika Sherawat’s family members never wanted her to work in movies. Mallika recently revealed how she raised her voice against patriarchy in her home.

Mallika was born into a conservative family Mallika Sherawat was born into a fairly conservative Jat family in Haryana. Her family did not allow Mallika to get into modeling or cinema. Mallika said her father believed her last name would be tarnished if she starred in movies.

Name and surname left

Not many people know that Mallika Sherawat’s real name was Reema Lamba. When her family objected to Mallika’s appearance in the movies, she changed her last name from Lamba to Sherawat. In fact, Mallikas’ mother’s last name is Sehrawat and given her mother’s support, she removed her father’s last name and changed her mother’s last name to Sherawat.

Daddy said Her father was very angry with Mallika Sherawats’ decision to work in films. Mallika said her dad said, it will go to the movies, it will tarnish the family name, I deny you.

Mallika said i deny you When Mallika’s father told him to deny it, he replied, I deny your name. Would you dishonor me? Yes you are my father, I respect you, I love you. I will use my mother’s name.

Mallika became famous for her daring scenes Mallika Sherawat made her Bollywood debut with the film Khwahish. In this movie, he had 17 kissing scenes with Himanshu Malik. The following year, the film Murder of Mallikas was released in which his daring scenes with Imran Hashmi caused a sensation. After that, Mallika starred in films like Pyaar Ke Side Effect, Welcome, Dashavataram and also in international films like The Myth and Hiss by Chakki Chan. Soon Mallika will be seen in a new Nakaab web series.

