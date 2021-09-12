I felt so hopeless that I felt the actor in me was dying

In an exclusive conversation with Outlook, actor Raj Arjun talks about the mental agony and sense of hopelessness he experienced as he tried to make a career as an actor in the film industry, how things have changed for him after his role in ‘Secret Superstar’ and the multitude of roles he has been offered since then, including his last role as RM Veerappan in the recently released film ‘Thalaivii’. Excerpts from the interview:

You have played versatile roles in your past projects and since ‘Secret Superstar’ you are one of the well-known faces, what difficulties have you encountered so far and what does this mean to you?

Since ‘Secret Superstar’ everything has changed for me. I’m lucky to be able to pick roles that are close to my heart and make myself feel like I would be able to do the character justice. Everyone has their fights, I have mine which of course lasted longer. I haven’t had a job or an opportunity for years. I did not have any connections or contacts in the industry. I was rejected in many places and felt so hopeless that I felt the actor in me was dying. I took pity on myself. I knew I was a capable actor. I had worked on my job. I have been doing theater in Bhopal for years but haven’t had a single opportunity to prove myself as an actor. I experienced this mental trauma for a long time. But you can’t go beyond your own destiny, things happen when they are meant to be. I love my job like my god.

How did you play RM Veerappan in ‘Thalaivii’ and what were the challenges you faced as an actor portraying a real life character who is also influencing?

When I’m in a character, I don’t feel very happy because right now I’m that person, I’m living their life now on set and in preparing for a character I’m trying to get into the character. When I played Sai Baba, I believed I was Sai and no one else. So playing Veerappan was hard work because there was no inner happiness in me and it wasn’t because of the making of the movie or not in terms of the vibe during the shooting but because of the situation to which my character was linked.

What are the fundamental differences between playing a real character and a fictional character and how do you prepare yourself accordingly?

The fundamental difference for me is the research and the material available. When playing a real character you have to be authentic and justify the character because there is always a source, maybe a music video or a person themselves available for analysis of your work. If it’s up to the task, it is applauded, if not, your profession is identified by the audience, it becomes a responsibility to get into the character by all means when playing a real character, while a character. fictional gives you the freedom to imagine and improvise to polish it further. Playing the two types of roles has different approaches and technicalities.

OTT has given new bandwidth to stories and audiences, what types of roles and stories are you most interested in?

I agree that the OTT has changed the situation much more than before, I see it as an opportunity for everyone to show their talent and their abilities. We have certainly acquired richer content and are producing it at a good pace, audiences are also accepting various stories and characters. The whole segment is booming, but there is also no comparison between cinema and OTT, both have their own hold in the entertainment industry and it is difficult to choose one even though I want the most difficult roles and I admire the characters that give me a kind of satisfaction and peace. I’m always hungry for different roles and to be honest I don’t want a long list of movies I’m very happy to make less important movies but a job is worth remembering.

‘Thailaivii’ is based on very powerful characters, what responsibilities does it impose on an actor to play one?

In my opinion, the biggest responsibility of an actor is to justify the character. You have to be so attentive to the character that you have to live it rather than play it. To me, nothing matters more than being in the character himself. That’s the least and all you have to do as an actor.