10 surprisingly progressive and ahead of their time Bollywood movies





In 2021, Bollywood films saw phenomenal content. Creative juices flew like never before and we saw some mind blowing cinema. But there are films from the past that remain relevant until today. Movies can easily be confused with the times and age of today. Here’s a look at 10 such films that were way ahead of its time, some even today. Looked. 1. Judaai

screenshot Sridevi’s starrer released in 1997 had an entertaining plot with great performances. The story is about a greedy woman who sells her husband Anil Kapoor to Urmila for Rs 2 crore. Although he teaches that money is not everything, Judaai is also showing an open relationship for the first time in Bollywood. The three of them stay happily in the same house, accepting each other’s relationship for the longest time until Sridevi feels bad. Judaai was certainly progressive for his time. 2. Kabhie Alvida Na Kehna

screenshot Instead of drawing attention to its brilliant actors Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Kirron Kher, the film was called progressive. The film was called sensitive because it openly showed an angle of infidelity. The film shows how, despite no good reason to call off the marriage, they still move out and have an extramarital affair. 3. Nishabd

screenshot Jiah Khan-Big B star talks about a girl, old enough to be the daughter of the protagonist who falls in love with him! The daughter is shown has been yearning for fatherly love her entire life. The movie shows that it’s only natural for her to fall in love with a man who is old enough to be her father! It’s a film that challenges our normality about love. 4. Cheeni Kum

screenshot Age no bar for Big B. Amitabh stars as Buddhadev, a 64-year-old chef who lives with his 85-year-old mother. He falls in love until 34-year-old Nina Verma (Tabu) walks into his restaurant and into his life. The film shows such an age gap that breaks the stereotype. 5. No smoking

screenshot We have to take a break and enjoy this brilliant psychological film. The Anurag Kashyap star is amazing, elegant and abstract. It is not a traditional game. A dark metaphor for life, which poses serious questions to the thinking mind. Lust, and how far can you go to pursue your lust? 6. Hi Ram

screenshot Kamal Hassan Hey Ram’s controversial political drama is still relevant today. SRK-Kamal Hassan star shows riots, violence and hate speech, the film covers all aspects of community violence. Something that we are seeing now. 7. My brother Nikhil

screenshot The portrayal of the relationship between Nikhil and Nigel and Anu the sister was just out of this world. The best film we have seen on the LGBT community. My brother Nikhil is sensitive, powerful, emotional and life changing. 8. The love of sex Aur Dhokha

screenshot Three stories illustrating the harsh reality of digital media. A concept that we now see in web shows and series. It contains three separate but interrelated stories about an honor killing, MMS scandal and undercover operations all using technology. 9. Queen

screenshot Kangana Ranaut standardizes honeymoon travel ONLY. The film changed the life of the actress. Queen is an ignorant and traditional girl from Delhi who finds herself on her “honeymoon” all alone. Diving for a naive girl like herself is not only liberating but also normalizing. 10. Kya Kehna

screenshot A young single girl who is dating a boy in her college and ends up getting pregnant and decides to raise a child. Although her family and her boyfriend have left her, she continues to stand by her decision.

