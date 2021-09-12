Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort’s Non-TV Undercard Results in Hollywood, Florida





Anthony Chavez couldn’t take advantage of his opportunity on a high-profile undercard Saturday night in Hollywood, Florida. Chavez settled for a majority six-round draw with veteran Mexico Diuhl Olguin in a junior lightweight bout over the Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort undercard at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. One judge scored four of six laps for Chavez (58-56), but two judges scored three laps each for Chavez and Olguin (57-57, 57-57). Chavez, 25 (9-1-1, 3 KOs), of San Bernardino, Calif., Is 1-1-1 in his last three fights. Olguin (15-19-5, 10 KOs), of Guadalajara, Mexico, has lost each of his three previous fights. Chavez caught Olguin with a right hand midway through the final round minute, but Olguin kept advancing. The younger, fresher fighter simply couldn’t hurt Olguin, who lost by knockout or technical knockout three times in his professional career of 12 years and 39 fights. Barely a minute into the fourth round, Olguin pierced Chavez with a right to the side of the head. Chavez caught Olguin with an overhand right with just over a minute left in the third round. He blasted Olguin with another hard right with 20 seconds remaining in round three. Chavez’s left hook put Olguin on the ropes with 1:35 left in the second round. Chavez appeared to land sharper punches in a competitive opening round. In the first fight on Saturday night, Eliezer Silva made a successful debut in professional boxing. Silva beat Terry Roscoe in their four-round middleweight game, which Silva won by unanimous decision. All three judges scored Silva a 39-36 winner. Southpaw Silva, a former kickboxer who is unrelated to former UFC star Anderson Silva, was the busiest and most accurate fighter throughout their fight. Roscoe, of Albany, Ga., Fell to 2-6 (0 KOs). Silva landed several punches during the fourth and final round, but he couldn’t finish off Roscoe, who was abandoned in the third round. Silva’s left to body landed with just over 50 seconds left in the fourth lap. He followed him with a left hand to Roscoe’s head seconds later. Silva added two left right hands in three seconds at the end of the fourth round. Silva’s quick right hook let Roscoe down 39 seconds into the third round. Roscoe quickly hit his feet and made the remainder of the round reasonably competitive. Silva went to the canvas with 1:52 left in the second round, but Roscoe pushed him down. Roscoe connected with a short inside right that caught Silva’s attention with 30 seconds left in the second round. Silva landed a right-left combination that backed Roscoe over the ropes with 1:10 left in the first round. Keith Idec is a senior writer / columnist for BoxingScene.com. He can be reached on Twitter @Idecboxing.

