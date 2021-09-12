Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone met two-time Olympic medalist and badminton star PV Sindhu for a dinner on Saturday in Mumbai. PV Sindhu and Deepika were seen walking into a restaurant in town together, while Ranveer later joined them.

Deepika opted for a white puff sleeve satin top with black pants while Sindhu looked stunning in a white dress. The two stars also posed for the paparazzi. Ranveer was also seen in a white shirt paired with the two. Later, Ranveer took to her Instagram account to share a selfie with Deepika and Sindhu.

“Crazy time! @ Pvsindhu1 @deepikapadukone,” he captioned the post.

PV Sindhu recently won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. She became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals.

On the work side, Deepika will play with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s’83. She recently finished filming Shakun Batra’s upcoming film. She will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and in the remake of The Internal with Amitabh Bachchan. The star will also reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for Pathan. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, has movies like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, 83, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Anniyan remake. He will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Sooryavanshi.

