Maninder Buttar talks about his work in the Bollywood music industry and talks about his future in Bollywood.
Every singer who starts a career in the music industry wants to sing in Bollywood for the movies. It is the dream of almost all musicians. So it is for Maninder Buttar. Maninder is an Indian singer and songwriter known for his works in the Punjabi music industry.
He started his career in 2012 and since then he has given hits after hits in the Punjabi music industry and has also given a few songs to his Hindi fans. Some of his famous works include Ik Tera, Paani Di Gal, Saakhiyan among many others. His song Saakhiyan turned out to be a big hit and the video on YouTube has over 450 million views.
Maninder Buttar says the label of being a Bollywood singer doesn’t give him any special status. He says he won’t be looking for the opportunity in Bollywood just to get more fame and money. He will hang on to what he does right.
Recently he made his Bollywood debut with the film Bell Bottom and is enjoying the success of his song Saakhiyan 2.0 which is a recreated version of his hit song Saakhiyan from 2018. In addition to working in films be it Punjabi or in Hindi, he released many singles in the market.
In the interview with Hindustan Times, Maninder says the feedback has been tremendous. Working in Bollywood with the song has been a good experience for me. But I feel just as happy when my single comes out. Uski bhi utni khushi hoti hai mujhe. Maninder is happier working individually than working with someone when working in films.
