Entertainment
Nargis Fakhri finally confesses that she dated Uday Chopra for 5 years, regrets not having shouted about it from the mountain peaks | Bollywood
- Actor Nargis Fakhri said people told her not to reveal that she was dating Uday Chopra. She regrets not having spoken openly about her relationship in public.
UPDATED SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 1:06 PM IST
Years after their split, actor Nargis Fakhri finally agreed that she was dating actor-producer Uday Chopra. In a new interview, Nargis said he was told to keep their relationship hidden from the media and their fans.
Speaking to a leading daily newspaper, Nargis called Uday a beautiful soul and regretted not talking about him from the top of the mountains. Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I have met in India. I never said this to the press because people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret it because I should have shouted from the top of the mountains that I was with such a beautiful soul. The internet and social media are very bogus and people won’t know what the truth is. More often than not, we idolize some people who are actually bad behind closed doors.
Reports that they were dating started to surface around 2014, but they both denied it each time. In an interview with Mid Day, Nargis even said: I repeat to myself: Uday and I are not dating. But he will always be a part of my life. I have very few friends in India, and I feel lucky that he is one of them.
Shortly after their breakup, Nargis left for New York. Many suspected that she left the country due to heartache, but her spokesperson said it was due to health issues. Nargis has been extremely overworked working on three films simultaneously over the past year. The intense schedules and hours of work that filmmaking demands are not something that everyone can handle. Even though she was advised complete rest, she made sure she was accomplishing everything she pledged to for Azhar, the spokesperson said.
Read also : Nargis Fakhri loses 9kg and shares her journey to become the best version of herself
Nargis was recently dating Justin Santos. However, the two broke up.
Nargis, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Rockstar, is known for her work in Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar and Housefull 3. Uday debuted with her brother Aditya Chopra’s Mohabbatein. He then starred in the Dhoom film series with Abhishek Bachchan.
