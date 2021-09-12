Kriti Sanon, who has several films in her cat and is currently enjoying the success of her last outing, Mimi has treated herself to a chic car. The actor has now become the proud owner of the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. The car is valued at Rs. 2.43 crore.

Kriti Sanon was recently spotted in her new car at the Maddock Film Office in Santa Cruz in Mumbai. According to reports, Kriti was in seventh heaven after Mimi’s success and wanted to afford a brand new car.

After Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon gets a Mercedes Maybach worth Rs. 2.43 crores

Recently, actor Arjun Kapoor also bought the same car. Earlier this year, actor Ranveer Singh was also seen driving in the same car he bought this year. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is worth Rs. 2.43 crore and is one of the luxury SUVs in the world. This flagship Maybach model launched earlier this year with just 50 units allocated for 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon has a slew of films lined up. She recently finished filming Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. She also completed the filming of Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar and Hum make humre do with Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Adipursh with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.

