Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah talks about the ongoing feud with Govinda; Said ‘mujhe do paise ka interest nahi hai, yeh log mere liye pichle panch saal se exist nahi karte’

Bollywood actor Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek have been at odds for a few years now. Mama-bhanjas grab the headlines for a variety of reasons. Their ongoing feud recently received a backlash from Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja, who criticized Krushna for insulting the last name. For the uninitiated, this happened when Govinda and his wife were scheduled to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show and comedian Krushna decided to skip an episode. Also read – TV Trending Today: Divya Agarwal Has Been Trolled For Calling Sidharth Shukla “Akdu” and Shehnaaz Gill “Irritating”; Krushna Abhishek calls for a truce with mum Govinda

Now Krushna’s wife Kashmera has responded to the ongoing quarrel and in an interview she said: “Main sach kahun toh iss pure fasad me mujhe do paise ka interest nahi hai. Yeh log mere liye pichle panch saal se exist nahi karte. Inke baare me main kuch baat nahi karna chahti, warna unhe dene ke liye mere paas karara jawab hai “(Translation: Honestly, I am not interested in this whole situation. These people have not existed for me since five years. I don’t want to talk about them anymore. Otherwise, I have an appropriate answer for them). “Kashmera even said that Krushna fans had already supported him and also trolled Sunita for questioning her talent.” Aisa wahi bolte hai jinhe talent ki samajh nahi hoti, aur khud bhi talented nahi hoti hai ”, a she declared. Read also – SHOCKING! 5 Bollywood Actors Who Had Hair Transplant

Sunita criticized Krushna and addressed the issue in a recent interview. She said she never wanted to see Krushnas face in life. She said, He keeps saying, Mera mama yeh, mera mama woh. Isn’t he talented enough to put on a hit show without using mom’s name? Also Read – Post Govinda’s Wife Sunita Slams Krushna Abhishek; the latter prays for the truce says: “We love each other despite internal problems”

After Sunita’s statement, Krushna was clicked as she took Lord Ganesha’s idol and said: Main problem chahata hu yeh bhi Ganpati ji solve karde parivar ki kyuki hum sab ek doosre ko pyaar karte hai ..bhale problems internal host hai ..woh bhi solve hojaye down yehi pray to karta hu. (I pray Ganpati ji to resolve the internal issues between our families. Despite the issues, there is love between us).

Sunita later dismissed the possibility of any reconciliation between the two families as she said: Three years ago I said things could not be resolved until I was alive. You cannot misbehave, insult or take liberties on behalf of the family. Humne paal pos kar badha kiya hai toh sar by chadh jaayenge aur badtameezi karenge. We raised them and do not live on them. What if we had asked Krushna to leave the house after my mother-in-law passed away? Jinhone inko paal pos kar bada kiya yeh unhi ke saath badtameezi by utar gaye hain. All I can say is that the problems will never be solved and I never want to see her face again in my life.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.



