From Raaz to Bhoot: 7 Bollywood horror movies that will make you scream in fear





Do you like to watch horror genre movies? Here is a list of Bollywood horror movies that are really good and make you feel really emotional. Also Read – From Hrithik Roshan to Emraan Hashmi: 7 Actors Over 40 Who Defied Their Age With Their Epic Body Transformations Raat – ZEE5 Also Read – Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Hint He Will Make His OTT Debut? Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh fuel speculation Well, it’s considered Ram Gopal Varma’s best horror movie yet. Raat is a supernatural thriller and tells the story of a female possessed by a kitten spirit. Read also – Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and others wish their fans to welcome Bappa Kaun – YouTube This psychological thriller stars Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh in leading roles. The film was shot in 15 days. Raaz – YouTube This film is directed by Vikram Bhatt and stars Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea and Malini Sharma in the lead roles. Aditya and Sanjana move to Ooty to save their marriage and a ghost begins to haunt the place. Bhoot – Hotstar Ram Gopal Varmas’ supernatural thriller stars Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles. The film was remade in Telegu under the name 12 Va Anthasthu and in Tamil under the name Shock. Darna Mana Hai – Netflix This anthology horror drama film stars Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Shilpa Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Isha Koppikar, Nana Patekar, Sohail Khan and others in lead roles. Ram Gopal Verma’s debut film will see six shorts with spooky twists. Naina – Hotstar A remake of the Hong Kong-Singaporean film The Eye, the film Naina stars Urmila Matondkar in the lead role. The film is about a woman who has strange visions after undergoing a cornea transplant. Ek Thi Daayan – YouTube This supernatural thriller presents the paranormal entities of the daayans and pishachas. The film stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

