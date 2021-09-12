Licking County veteran columnist Harry Swoger goes to Hollywood after army





Harry Swoger’s name may not be familiar to you, but if you’re a fan of 1960s TV shows, his face will be familiar to you. The World War II veteran-turned-actor was born March 6, 1919 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1936. In 1941 he was living in Utique where he married Edith Torrens. On July 17, 1942, Swoger was working for the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company at Mt. Vernon when he enlisted in the military. The 23-year-old was assigned to the 3593rd Service Command Unit and served in various locations across the United States. He was working at Fletcher General Hospital in Guernsey County, Ohio as an occupational rehabilitation counselor when he was released on January 10, 1946 with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Upon his return, Harry and Edith moved to Union Street in Newark. In 1948, he enrolled at Denison University in the Performing Arts program. By August 1952, Swoger had performed in 31 plays. That same year, he was awarded $ 500 as a recipient of the Denison Theater Arts Fellowship. The money was to be used to fund a trip to Hollywood or Broadway. Swoger chose Broadway. He returned to Denison and graduated in June 1953. That summer he continued as a cast member of the Denison Summer Theater and traveled to the UK as the first group of players from Denison to travel abroad. They toured for five weeks in 16 different locations in England and Scotland. Upon his return, he was a presenter for WTVN-TV and appeared in several television shows produced by Columbus. However, Swoger wanted bigger roles and moved to Hollywood in 1959. He was cast for supporting roles in television westerns, Buckskin and The Texan. Over the next five years, he appeared as an actor in television shows such as Dennis the Menace, Gunsmoke, Maverick, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and Bonanza to name a few. He was also in theaters in Robin and the 7 Hoods and Pocketful of Miracles. Swoger did not forget his roots and returned to Licking County to visit family and friends. In 1963, he presented a lecture to young theater students at Denison titled How My University Education in Drama Prepared Me for a Career in Television and Film. By 1970 he had appeared in over 100 television shows. Many of them were westerns such as The Big Valley, The Virginian, and Lancer, where he had repeated performances. However, he has also appeared on crime-fighting shows such as The Man from UNCLE, Adam-12, and Mannix. Swoger was working regularly when in April 1970 he fell seriously ill with pancreatitis. The 51-year-old man died on June 14, 1970. Staff Sergeant Harry Swoger was buried at Valhalla Memorial Park in Van Nuys, California. He might not have been a household name, but his face was iconic from 1960s television. Doug Stout is the Veterans Project Coordinator for the Licking County Library. You can contact him at 740-349-5571 or [email protected] His book “Never Forgotten: The Stories of Licking County Veterans” is available for purchase at the library or online at bookbaby.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newarkadvocate.com/story/opinion/2021/09/12/licking-county-veterans-column-harry-swoger-goes-hollywood-after-army/5757998001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos