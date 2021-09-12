Radhe Shyam, the highly anticipated romantic drama from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, has completed its main shoot and is currently in post-production. The film is slated to hit screens during the Sankranthi holiday season in January next year.

It is known that Prabhas’ uncle and veteran Rebel Star actor Krishnam Raju will play a key role in Radhe Shyam. Now the latest buzz in Bollywood circles reveals that veteran Hindi actor Mithun Chakraborty will reprise the role of Krishnam Raju in the Hindi version of Radhe Shyam. The team has yet to officially confirm this news.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is produced under the Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations banners. T-Series is co-producing the Hindi version of the film.

