today in history | Way of life

Today is Sunday, September 12, the 255th day of 2021. There are 110 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight in history:

September 12, 2001Stunned rescuers continued to search for bodies in the World Trade Centers smoking rubble a day after a terrorist attack that shut down the financial capital, severely damaged the Pentagon and left thousands dead. President George W. Bush, calling the attacks in New York and Washington acts of war, spoke of a monumental struggle of good against evil and declared that good will prevail.

To this date :

In 1914, during the First World War, the first battle of the Marne ended in an Allied victory against Germany.

In 1958, the United States Supreme Court, in Cooper v. Aaron, unanimously ruled that Arkansas officials who resisted public school desegregation orders could not ignore high court rulings.

In 1962, in a speech at Rice University in Houston, President John F. Kennedy reaffirmed his support for the manned space program, saying: We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are tough.

In 1966, The Monkees debuted on NBC-TV; Family Affair premiered on CBS.

In 1977, black South African student leader and anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko, 30, has died while in custody, sparking international outcry.

In 1987, reports surfaced that Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden had borrowed, without attribution, passages from a speech by UK Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock for one of his own campaign speeches. (The Kinnock report, along with other damaging revelations, prompted Biden to drop his White House offer.)

In 1994, a stolen single-engine Cessna crashed into the South Lawn of the White House, coming to rest against the Executive Mansion; the pilot, Frank Corder, was killed.

In 1995, the Belarusian army shot down a hydrogen balloon during an international race, killing its two American pilots, John Stuart-Jervis and Alan Fraenckel.

In 2003, in the Iraqi city of Fallujah, US forces mistakenly opened fire on vehicles carrying police officers, killing eight of them.

In 2008, a Metrolink commuter train hit a freight train in Los Angeles head-on, killing 25 people. (Federal investigators said Metrolink engineer Robert Sanchez, who was among those who died, texted his cell phone and turned on a red light shortly before the crash.)

In 2009, Serena Williams’ US Open title defense ended in a bizarre loss to Kim Clijsters after Williams launched into a tirade against a linesman who called her for a foot foul; after his explosion, Williams was penalized one point for unsportsmanlike conduct, ending the game, 6-4, 7-5.

In 2012, the United States sent an elite group of Marines to Tripoli, Libya, after the mob attack in Benghazi that killed the American ambassador and three other Americans. President Barack Obama strongly condemned the violence and pledged to bring the killers to justice; Republican challenger Mitt Romney accused the administration of showing weakness in the face of tumultuous events in the Middle East.

Ten years ago: A leaking oil pipeline in the Kenyan capital has exploded, killing 119 people, according to the Kenya Red Cross Society. Novak Djokovic beat defending champion Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-1 to win his first US Open championship.

Five years ago: Two men disrupted a live ABC Dancing with the Stars show by rushing on stage to protest Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochtes’ presence on the show. (Lochte and his swimming teammates have been criticized for being involved in an early morning drunken encounter at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.)

One year ago: Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies sustained serious gunshot wounds as they sat in a police car outside a train station in a seemingly unprovoked ambush. (The suspect, Deonte Lee Murray, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges.) President Donald Trump defied local officials by holding a rally in Little Minden, Nevada, after his initial plan organizing one in Reno was stopped out of concern it would have violated coronavirus health guidelines. A car driven by South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a man along a highway; Ravnsborg later told authorities he had never seen the man and believed he had hit a deer. (Ravnsborg would not argue against a pair of traffic offenses; he was fined $ 500 each.) Naomi Osaka won her second US Open championship and third Grand Slam title coming back to beat Victoria Azarenka in three sets in the final.

Today’s birthdays: Actress Linda Gray is 81 years old. Singer Maria Muldaur is 79 years old. Actor Joe Pantoliano is 70 years old. Singer-musician Gerry Beckley (America) and original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood are 69 years old. Actor Peter Scolari is 66 years old. The former governor of Kansas. Sam Brownback is 65. Actress Rachel Ward is 64 years old. Actress Amy Yasbeck is 59 years old. Musician Norwood Fisher (Fishbone) is 56 years old. Actor Darren E. Burrows and singer-musician Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) are 55 years old. Actor-comedian Louis CK is 54 years old. LaLonde (Primus) is 53 years old. Golfer Angel Cabrera is 52 years old. Actor-singer Will Chase and actor Josh Hopkins are 51. Country singer Jennifer Nettles is 47 years old. Actress Lauren Stamile is 45 years old. Rapper 2 Chainz is 44 years old. Actors Kelly Jenrette and Ben McKenzie and singer Ruben Studdardare 43 years old. Basketball Hall of Fame player Yao Ming is 41 years old. Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson is 40 years old. The actors Alfie Allenand Emmy Rossumare are 35 years old. Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is 32 years old. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 28. Actor Colin Ford is 25 years old. .