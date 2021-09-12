Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 21 years of friendship with Lara Dutta, meets her daughter Saira. See photo | Bollywood
- Actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Sunday to share a new photo with Lara Dutta. It also featured Lara’s daughter, Saira.
UPDATED SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 07:54 AM IST
Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a new photo from a recent meeting with actress Lara Dutta in London. The two have been friends for 21 years since they met at the Miss India 2000 pageant.
In the photo, shared to Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka poses with Lara and her daughter, Saira. Priyanka mentioned that their friendship can resume whenever they meet. 21+ … friendships that can grow anytime @larabhupathi and her brightest star. Saira, you are definitely your mother’s daughter. Adore you. So much love for these ladies. And so many memories. You also missed #Pradeepguha, she wrote.
+
Pradeep Guha was Priyanka and Lara’s mentor at the Miss India pageant. Both mourned her death last month and offered their condolences in social media posts. You have always been my champion forever. Your random calls of encouragement, your zest for life and your ambition was something that I have always admired so much. This loss is so personal. I will miss your voice and your strength so much. I had very few constants in my life and apart from my parents you were someone I really saw as my mentor. You saw something in me that I didn’t know I had. You never hesitated to remind me how I could be better. You still lead with a load, Priyanka had written on Pradeep.
Read also : When Priyanka Chopra Said She And Dia Mirza Were “Babies” During Miss India, She Would Call Lara Dutta “Mom”
In 2000, Lara won the crown of Miss India and, later, the title of Miss Universe. Meanwhile, Priyanka was Miss India’s first runner-up, but later won the Miss World crown. Actress Dia Mirza finished second and she too won the title of Miss Asia-Pacific. It was the first and only time that the three Miss India finalists have simultaneously won their respective international competitions.
After their victories at Miss Universe and Miss World, Priyanka and Lara starred together in Andaaz by Akshay Kumar. Recently Priyanka sent Lara a copy of her Unfinished autobiography and thanked her for playing such an important part in my story.
