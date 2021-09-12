After Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, it’s actor Ajay Devgn’s turn to go on an adventure with Bear Grylls. The Bollywood star will be featured on an episode of the popular Discovery adventure show Into The Wild hosted by Bear Grylls.

Ajay Devgn will soon be filming in the Maldives for the episode with world famous adventurer and survivor Bear Grylls. Notably, in 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in a memorable episode of Man vs Wild. This cult franchise will be featured first on the discovery + app.

The show has Bear Grylls taking prominent stars on a 48 hour journey where they face difficult situations. They must surpass themselves to survive. While Prime Minister Modi shot in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand for his episode in 2019, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth shot in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka last year.

