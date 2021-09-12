Winter Haven native receives major props in modeling and acting competition





Before attending the International Modeling and Talent Association conference in July, Mercy Moore told her boyfriend that she didn’t expect to win any awards. There are around 2,000 people competing, ”she said. She was wrong. Not only did the Winter Haven native receive accolades in a multitude of categories from the association, but she also received second place for Female Actress of the Year. “For winning so many awards in my group, I was shocked when they called out my name,” Moore said of the event that took place in Orlando. I went to this conference for the purpose of trying to have a theater director and to be signed in the modeling markets. Moore is currently in the process of interviewing a few agencies and is awaiting callbacks. She managed to get the attention of casting director Debralynn Findon of DiscoverManagement in California. “I’ve been trying to get his attention for a long time in Los Angeles and finally got to do it at the conference,” Moore said. “Nothing confirmed yet, but it would be the biggest success for me to be managed by her for TV and film opportunities.” Born Mercy JoyCorlew, Moore was homeschooled until the age of 14, when she also started performing with Theater Winter Haven. I begged my parents to let me audition for a show, Moore said. I have been involved in every production as much as possible. After home schooling, she was doubly enrolled at Polk State College, eventually earning a media and communications degree from Florida State University in 2014 before moving to Los Angeles four years ago to pursue her acting career. and mannequin. Last year, with the encouragement of her boyfriend, Moore made the decision to make her acting career full time. “It’s so scary and so exciting,” Moore said. “Even in the midst of a pandemic, I’ve done a number of social media ads that I film from home when I can’t be on set. Moore is currently training with The Groundlings Theater & School, an improv school in Los Angeles, where Saturday Night Live alumni such as Maya Rudolph and Will Ferrell have trained. Now that acting is my full-time job, I love practicing improv, ”Moore said. In addition to his training in improvisation, Moore is busy submitting auditions and landing concerts. “I know how to audition and submit to the castings. I have two agents who submit me so that, whatever happens, I have auditions and concerts every week; several concerts so that my bills are definitively paid”, Moore said. Citing a late start in screen auditions, Moore said seeing women over 30 in the theater and modeling industries continually inspires him. Moore says Maye Musk, in particular, is his inspiration. Musk, model, author and mother of billionaire businessman Elon Musk, is 50 years in the modeling industry. I felt like I missed my chance to be an actor, ”said Moore, 27. “Like I should have auditioned for Disney Channel when I was 14. Moore has appeared in campaigns for Uber, Ninja, Spotify, Nestlé Crunch Bar, ESPN College GameDay, and Smile Direct Club and has modeled the covers of over 100 historical romance novels. Her modeling goal is to expand to other markets across the country and is currently waiting to be signed in Orlando. I would love to be signed in Texas and New York, Moore said. “I’m in Portland right now, but I’m just trying to expand the areas where I will have an agent who will submit me to local gigs. Moore ranked in nine categories out of the 12 categories she participated in at the IMTA conference. Breanna Rittman writes news articles for The Ledger. Send your feature ideas to [email protected] IMTA conference price Host on camera – 1st place

Theatrical headshots – 2nd place

TV Commercial Performance – 3rd Place

Improvisation – Top Ten

Monologue – Top Ten

Cold Reading – Top Ten

Female Actress of the Year – 2nd place

Female Lifestyle Model of the Year – Top Ten

