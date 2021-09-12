Kalyani Priyadarshan doesn’t want her dad to throw her in Bollywood

– Advertising –

Hyderabad: Director Priyadarshan’s daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan has made her way into Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema and is now set to make her Hindi film debut.

However, the actor will not be launched by his father Priyadarshan.

She is a very lucid young woman. Knows exactly what she wants and what she doesn’t want. And she sure doesn’t want me to throw her. When Kalyani decided to be an actress, she had just one rule of thumb for herself: She won’t be cast by her father, said filmmaker Priyadarshan as quoted by Spotboye.

I could have made a dozen films for her, launched her in style in the South. She chose to be cast in an outdoor production in the Telugu film Hello. Produced by Nagarjuna, the film stars his son Akhil Akkineni with Kalyani.

He says the same follows even in Bollywood. She wants to be cast in an outdoor movie. And I respect that. She feels that success feels best when it is achieved without the professional support of her family. And I agree.

Meanwhile, Kalyani Priyadarshan recently completed actor Prithviraj Sukumarans’ second directing.Brother dad with Mohanlal. Cinema toostars Prithviraj, Mallika Sukumaran, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubinin in leading roles. Prithviraj’s first director, Lucifer, was successful and received praise from all walks of life.