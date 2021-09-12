Actress Amrita Rao greeted Lord Ganesha earlier this week on September 10 and today the day has come to say goodbye to him. The actress with her husband RJ Anmol and the little munchkin Veer celebrated Ganesh Chathurthi with great enthusiasm and joy. While yesterday, the trio also bade him farewell.


Taking to Instagram, Amrita shared a post that included a few photos. The pictures give us a glimpse of how their celebration looked like. Amrita can be seen wearing a dark red saree with mustard yellow jewelry including the necklace and earrings. While Anmol can be seen with a muscle shaped mustard kurta. While little Veer also wore a yellow Dhoti-Kurta ensemble. The trio’s traditional looks give us the perfect festive fashion hues.
Sharing the photo, Amrita Rao wrote: “Hope you have a wonderful holiday. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you ????.” 7

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

