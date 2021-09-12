Entertainment
Must read! These 7 Bollywood actresses who became successful authors
New
Sep 12, 2021 2:50 PM
Bombay
MUMBAI:If you thought Bollywood is full of actresses who kill nothing but their acting skills and glamor, then you’d be wrong. The entertainment industry is seeing an increase in the number of actresses who write down their experiences and share their battles by writing their own books.
Take a look at these Bollywood actresses who have become authors to share the phases of their lives.
1) Kareena Kapoor Khan
After starring in blockbuster movies and being a mom to two, Kareena Kapoor recently launched her book, Pregnancy Bible. The book is like a guide to 40 weeks pregnant and related diet tips and tricks. The book also focuses on things needed during the hospital visit.
To read also: To read absolutely! Kareena Kapoor Khan says she does NOT need to do this to prove she’s an active mom
2) Karishma Kapoor
Just like her sister, actress Karishma Kapoor launched her guide My Yummy Mummy in 2013. The book also talks about post-pregnancy issues and weight management and tips for staying in shape.
3) Sparkling Khanna
When it comes to Bollywood writers, Twinkle Khanna is the first person that comes to mind. The witty actress has published books like Mrs Funnybones, Pajamas Forgive and Legends of Laxmi Prasad.
4) Shilpa Shetty
Actress Shilpa Shetty is the author of books like The Great Indian Diet and Diary Of A Domestic Diva.
Read also: Shocking! Karisma Kapoor to replace Shilpa Shetty as judge on Super Dancer 4; read to know more
5) Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan may not have seen much in the movies, but she is excellent at writing. The actress is the author of Perils Of Being Moderately Famous. The book documents his life in a humorous way.
6) Sonali Bendré
Actress Sonali Bendre published the book The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting. The book describes her journey as a mother and the principles of parenthood.
7) Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala inspired us with her battle with cancer and drug addiction. The author also wrote about his experiences on this subject in his book Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life.
Sources
2/ https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/must-read-these-7-bollywood-actresses-who-became-best-selling-authors-210912
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]