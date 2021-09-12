Must read! These 7 Bollywood actresses who became successful authors

MUMBAI:If you thought Bollywood is full of actresses who kill nothing but their acting skills and glamor, then you’d be wrong. The entertainment industry is seeing an increase in the number of actresses who write down their experiences and share their battles by writing their own books.

Take a look at these Bollywood actresses who have become authors to share the phases of their lives.

1) Kareena Kapoor Khan

After starring in blockbuster movies and being a mom to two, Kareena Kapoor recently launched her book, Pregnancy Bible. The book is like a guide to 40 weeks pregnant and related diet tips and tricks. The book also focuses on things needed during the hospital visit.

2) Karishma Kapoor

Just like her sister, actress Karishma Kapoor launched her guide My Yummy Mummy in 2013. The book also talks about post-pregnancy issues and weight management and tips for staying in shape.

3) Sparkling Khanna

When it comes to Bollywood writers, Twinkle Khanna is the first person that comes to mind. The witty actress has published books like Mrs Funnybones, Pajamas Forgive and Legends of Laxmi Prasad.

4) Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty is the author of books like The Great Indian Diet and Diary Of A Domestic Diva.

5) Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan may not have seen much in the movies, but she is excellent at writing. The actress is the author of Perils Of Being Moderately Famous. The book documents his life in a humorous way.

6) Sonali Bendré

Actress Sonali Bendre published the book The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting. The book describes her journey as a mother and the principles of parenthood.

7) Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala inspired us with her battle with cancer and drug addiction. The author also wrote about his experiences on this subject in his book Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life.