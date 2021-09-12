EWUBC Inaugurates Branding on a Bigger and Better Scale





The crisis has always been there; whether in business or in his personal life. Each crisis brings opportunities and acts as a forcing mechanism to force rapid innovation. Brands also go through various crisis situations in their lifetimes. A brand in crisis is like a sinking ship and to get through the crisis it must generate charismatic ideas to manage, thrive and survive. East West University Business Club has been operating successfully for 22 glorious years. Even this ongoing global pandemic could not hinder its flourishing journey towards reaching new milestones. Since its inception in 1999, EWUBC has tirelessly created opportunities for students to practice creativity, entrepreneurship, leadership, teamwork, idea sharing and more. This time, EWUBC is thinking bigger than ever by hosting one of its flagship events “Brand Aid-An Inter-University Business Strategy Competition” sponsored by Gear and powered by Fresh Fun Fill Biscuit. The main objective of this event is to sharpen the intellectual capacities of the students and improve their problem solving skills to face the challenges of real life businesses in the corporate world. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. “Brand Aid-An Inter-University Business Strategy Competition” sponsored by Gear and powered by Fresh Fun Fill Biscuit is specially designed to enhance the crisis management skills of Bangladesh undergraduates. This flawless experience will ultimately help them overcome practical challenges in the corporate world. The whole event is divided into 4 parts, including a master training workshop and three exciting tours. The workshop will be held on September 20 and the “First round of online screening” case will be presented on the same day. Then the ‘Second Round-The Case Crevice’ will take place on September 29th and the ‘Semi Finale Round-Algorithm Hacks’ will take place on October 1st. Then ‘Grand Finale-The Ultimate Brawl’ will take place on October 9th. In the end, the curtains of Brand Aid will be drawn during a Grand Gala Evening on October 22, 2021. This year, “Brand Aid – An Inter-University Business Strategy Competition” sponsored by Gear and powered by Fresh Fun Fill Biscuit has partnered with; Youth Opportunities as outreach partner, Radio Shadhin as radio partner, Samakal as Bangla Print Media Partner, The Daily Star as Digital Media Partner, Cablgram as Media Partner, Ekattor TV as Exclusive Broadcast Media Partner, STAR Cineplex as Entertainment Partner, Books Feri as Gift Partner and PNG Bro as IT Partner. The 3 best teams will respectively receive 1,000,000 BDT, 60,000 BDT and 40,000 BDT. In addition, the winning team will have a golden opportunity to intern at MGI. The registration process has already started. If you are an undergraduate student, visit the link to register for this event: https://forms.gle/6H3bEYRgFTcQNmNE8

