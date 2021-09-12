YRF launches Saathi Card to help film industry workers





Sep 12, 2021, 12:00 AM Aditya Chopra launches Saathi Card to help day workers in the film industry In order to help the daily workers of the Hindi film industry, Aditya Chopra, the boss of Yash Raj Films (YRF), has launched a new initiative, called “Saathi Card”.



The card will allow workers and their families to benefit from health insurance, a tuition allowance and food rations, among other benefits.



The card was started by the Yash Chopra Foundation.

Applicants must be registered members of the Mumbai Hindi Film Federation Anyone who is a registered member of the Hindi Film Federation in Mumbai, is 35 years of age or older and has at least one direct dependent can apply for a Saathi card.



People working in the industry on a daily wage basis will be able to support their children’s education, up to Rs. 2 lakh health insurance, free annual exams, among several other benefits.

The initiative will be extended in the future: YRF Senior-Vice-President YRF’s latest initiative is based on the internationally acclaimed political concept of “universal grassroots support,” reported Miss Malini.



The portal quoted Akshaye Widhani, senior vice president of YRF, as saying that the Saathi card is their way of providing a “support system to those who form the backbone of our industry.”



He added that the initiative will be expanded in the coming times.

Day workers have suffered greatly from the pandemic The COVID-19 pandemic effectively disrupted work in the entertainment industry for months.



Just as people were getting back to work, the second wave cut things off again.



In such a situation, the daily workers suffered the most, practically losing their subsistence.



However, Chopra regularly supported the workers in various ways, including organizing a vaccination campaign, providing cash assistance and distributing ration kits.

Chopra launched the Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative in May In May, Chopra launched the “Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative” to provide financial support to those in need in the industry.



This included providing Rs. 5,000 to women and seniors working in the film industry as well as distributing ration kits to workers for a family of four for a month through their NGO partners.



Meanwhile, people can apply for a Saathi card here.



