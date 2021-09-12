On Gay Day: ‘Psycho’ actor Anthony Perkins has passed away | OUTInPerth

Anthony Perkins died in 1992

Anthony Perkins was an actor, director, singer and Oscar nominee, but one role has eclipsed his entire career, he played Norman Bates in Alfred Hitchcockspsychopath.

Perkins was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his second onscreen role, in 1956 he appeared in the filmFriendly persuasion in which he plays the son of lead actor Garry Cooper.

He appeared inFear breaks out(1957) playing baseball player Jimmy Piersall, showed his range in comedyThe Matchmaker (1958)appearing alongside Shirley Boothand Shirley MacLaine and joined the all-star castOn the beachwhich included Gregory Peck, Ava Gardner and Fred Astaire.

His role as Norman Bates in acclaimed Alfred Hitchcocks thrillerPsychosis,it is recognized as one of the director’s greatest works, and its shower scene and soundtrack have taken root in the cultural zeitgeist. Perkins reprized his role for several sequels.

His subsequent films, including Disney’s sci-fi caperThe black holeand Sidney Lumets adaptation of Agatha ChristiesMurder on the Orient Expresswhich starred Albert Finney, Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, Sean Connery, John Gielgud, Vanessa Redgrave, Jaqueline Bissett, Michael York and Wendy Hiller.

Perkins died at his home on September 12, 1992 from AIDS-related pneumonia when he was 60 years old. He was diagnosed with HIV while filmingPsycho IV: the beginningin 1990.

After his death, it was revealed that he had exclusively had same-sex relationships until his forties. Actor Tab Hunter, artist Christopher Makos, dancer Rudolph Nureyev and composer Stephen Sondheim have been listed as his former lovers.

In 1972, he met the photographer Berinthia Berenson, they married the following year and had two sons. They remained married until Perkins’ death. Berenson was killed nine years later as a passenger on the American Airlines flight which was hijacked by terrorists and crashed into the World Trade Center on September 11.

Artist Maurice Chevalier was born in 1888

Artist Maurice Chevalier was born that day in 1888. Born in Paris, he made a name for himself in musicals from an early age.

He was first acclaimed as a singer and impersonator in the alcazar in Marseille in 1909, began a career in music halls and cabaret.

Chevalier served in the French army during the First World War, he was wounded by shrapnel in a few weeks of combat and became a prisoner of war, held in a German prison for almost two years. Here he learned to speak English from the other prisoners.

After the end of the war, he discovered jazz and ragtime and performed in London, then toured the United States. In America, he met the composers Irving Berlin and Ira Gershwin and began to appear in Hollywood films.

In 1930 he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his roles in Love parade, andThe large pond.His success in musical films also saw him topped the pop charts of the day. One of his best-known roles was the film version of the 1934 operetta.The Merry Widow. Disillusioned with Hollywood, he returned to France in the mid-1930s.

During World War II, Chevalier remained in France and reluctantly agreed to perform in POW camps, in exchange for the release of French prisoners. After the war he was accused of being a collaborator, and some demanded his execution. Even though he was acquitted by a French court, it cast a shadow over his career.

In the mid-1950s he returned to America with a nationwide tour, shortly thereafter he also made the films shot, and his latest works are some of his most memorable roles. His first Hollywood film in over 20 years was that of Billy WilderLove in the afternoonwhich starred Gary Cooper and Audrey Hepburn.

He then didToothandCatwith Leslie Caron,Cancanwith Frank Sinatra, andEmergency buttonwith Jayne Mansfield. Chevalier’s last contribution to the film industry was the making of the 1970 Disney film.The Aristocats.

Throughout his life, Chevalier struggled with depression and attempted suicide in March 1971. His attempt was unsuccessful, but he suffered liver and kidney damage from his drug overdose. . Later that year, as her condition deteriorated, doctors attempted to perform surgery to prolong her life. Chevalier suffered a heart attack during the procedure and died on New Years Day 1972.

The artist was married to two women. French actress Yvonne Valle was his wife from 1927 to 1932. He was married to Nita Raya from 1937 to 1945. Both marriages ended in divorce. There has been speculation that Chevalier was bisexual with some biographies suggesting he had homosexual encounters during World War I and later in life a long-term relationship with his valet, Felix Paquet.

