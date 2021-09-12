Venice Film Festival: John Arcilla wins Best Actor award for ‘On The Job: The Missing 8’, Entertainment News





Actor John Arcilla won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the 2021 Venice Film Festival for his role in the film “On The Job: The Missing 8”. Arcilla tried out the role of Sisoy Salas in the film directed by Erik Matti, who took the stage to receive the award on his behalf. Read also : Venice Film Festival: ‘Happening’, French drama on abortion, wins Golden Lion Arcilla, who was not on hand to receive her award in person, posted her virtual acceptance speech on Instagram. “If there’s one thing I regret tonight, I won’t be able to see my picture there, kissing my own Volpi Cup, just like the 77 other actors who received their most prestigious awards.” “I know for a fact that we come from different countries, different continents with different cultures, colors, beliefs or languages. But I can feel this tremendous oneness, oneness and understanding. I know we can understand each other. despite our differences and it is because of the arts the cinema arts “, he concluded. In his caption, Arcilla wrote that the Volpi Cup is “a symbol of milestone” in his career as an artist. “This most prestigious award I have received today lifts my spirit to the heavens and I turn that joy, achievement, victory or honor into love so that loved ones who I miss can feel my heart loving them “, he wrote.

