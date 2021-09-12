Connect with us

Entertainment

In about 10-15 years you will see the golden age of cinema

Published

14 seconds ago

on

By

 


To filmmaker Anurag Basu, Bollywood, at least right now, looks a lot like his popular Netflix movie “Ludo”. He says, “Bollywood is a very small fraternity, and everyone is somehow connected to the other person in this industry. Just like my movie, ‘Ludo’.

The eccentric analogy of the 51-year-old filmmaker is mainly due to the fact that he is waiting for his project to be implemented, but the ongoing pandemic does not make it easy for him. “Everyone is connected to Bollywood. I’m just waiting for my project to be set up, but everyone is stuck with their respective projects, because of this pandemic. So, I’m just waiting, ”he says and extends his analogy further. “My story hasn’t started yet,” he laughs.

But despite the current uncertainty, Basu is optimistic and believes that the combination of the emergence of OTT platforms and the pandemic has made the public ready to watch all kinds of stories.

“I think the public has become more literate in cinema now. They’re ready to watch all kinds of stories now, and they’re more open to different ideas now. This is great news for any filmmaker or storyteller. I think not now, but in 10-15 years you will see the golden age of Indian cinema, because of everything that has happened in the last two years, ”he says.

OTT platforms, Basu says, have had a huge role to play in helping “writers and storytellers” not to worry about things like “whether this story will work or not.”

“I can move on and there is more freedom and more for the storytellers now. There is no ifs or buts and whether it will work or now. Filmmakers who used to wait five to six years to take a break now have a chance with OTT and are doing some really good things. That’s why I’m saying it will take time, but we’ll see some great films and some great filmmakers in the next 10-15 years, who will make films not only for OTT but also for theaters, ”he says.

Basu’s optimism is not based on rhetoric. His latest film, ‘Ludo’ was due to hit theaters, but the pandemic forced him to release it on a streaming platform. A decision, which even Basu claims, turned out to be a better one for his film.

“I think its shelf life has increased and it has reached more people. So it was a blessing in disguise for me from that perspective, ”said Basu who won the Best Director award for the same film at the 2021 MElborune Indian Film Festival.

“It was great to win an award like that because not only am I a huge fan of the other films that were nominated with him, but also great considering that there was no another award ceremony due to the pandemic, ”he adds. .

The film, an original dramatic comedy, also starred Basu as the film’s narrator. This decision too, Basu reveals, was due to the pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit, we just had to film those portions (the narrator’s portions. When we started filming after the first lockdown, there were a lot of restrictions. There were only 15 people allowed. on set. So I just didn’t want to take any chances or put anyone else in danger, so I decided to play the part myself, ”he chuckled and signed.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/entertainment-news-anurag-basu-in-about-10-15-years-you-will-see-the-golden-age-of-cinema/394301

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: