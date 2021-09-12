Prime Minister Modi writes to Akshay Kumar about the death of the actor’s mother, the latter says he is “grateful” for the gesture





The letter outlined how Kumar had tasted success after immense hard work and intense struggle, an achievement in which his mother’s support was also paramount.



Superstar Akshay Kumar said on Sunday he was touched to receive a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wrote to him after the death of the actor’s mother, Aruna Bhatia, earlier this week. Kumar’s mother, who was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital here, died on September 8. The actor shared the note on Twitter, saying he was honored to receive the Prime Minister’s message of condolences. “I am grateful to PM for this incredible gesture of taking time and expressing warm feelings for me and my deceased parents. These heartwarming words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe,” the 53-year-old actor wrote. In the letter dated September 11, Prime Minister Modi wrote that he was saddened by the death of Kumar’s mother and recalled his conversation with the actor “on that fateful morning”. “You were taken aback and you summed it up with emotion when you wrote, ‘She was my core. And today I feel an indestructible pain at the very heart of my existence, “” said the Prime Minister. The letter indicated how much success Kumar had tasted after hard work and struggle, an achievement in which his mother’s support was also paramount. “Throughout your journey, you retained the right values ​​and moral strength that made it easy to turn adversities into opportunities. And these learnings came from your parents. When you first started your career, I’m sure people along the way would have been skeptical, even downright patronizing. “But, your mother stood with you like a rock. At the height of success and the hollow of failure, she was there as an anchor. She made sure that you remained kind, compassionate and humble at all times. It has also instilled a spirit of service in you, seen repeatedly through your philanthropic initiatives and your desire to give back to society, ”the Prime Minister said in the letter. In the letter, the PM also wrote that it was encouraging that Bhatia could witness her son’s fame and praised the actor for the way he took care of her, calling it “deeply. inspiring “. “She left the world knowing full well that her beloved son is one of India’s most admired and versatile actors. In these times of mourning, words rarely do justice. Preserve her memories and legacy, and continue to make her proud. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with you and your family. Om Shanti, “the note read.

