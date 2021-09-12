Ben Affleck pushes aggressive fan trying to photograph actor with Jennifer Lopez





Hollywood star Ben Affleck recently had an unwelcome interaction after a night of laughs with Jennifer Lopez. According to People magazine, Affleck was pulled over by an aggressive man attempting to take his picture as he made his way to Venice airport on Saturday. The “Last Duel” star put her hand on the man’s chest and pushed him away during the brief encounter. His security team also intervened to put distance between the actor and the man. Lopez followed Affleck as they attempted to leave town. Affleck’s meeting at the Venice airport occurred a day after he and Lopez made their return to the red carpet at the 2021 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of the Boston native’s film “The Last Duel.” “. The Friday premiere marked the couple’s first big red carpet in over 15 years, with the last taking place at Gigli’s July 2003 premiere. The couple held hands and kissed as photographers were taking their picture. Affleck looked dapper in a black Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo with satin lapels and Christian Louboutin shoes. Meanwhile, Lopez wore a white mermaid-style Georges Hobeika dress with a low, deep V-neckline accented by a chain of Swarovski crystal embellishments. She accessorized the dress with a Cartier bracelet, earrings and ring with yellow diamonds, an embellished silver clutch and Jimmy Choo platforms. Affleck and Lopez started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli. They got engaged in November, before postponing their wedding to September 2003 and finally canceling their engagement in January 2004. They rekindled their romance earlier this year before making it official on Instagram in July. The relationship is now in full swing with a source telling People magazine at the end of August that the couple are “in the game for the long haul.” (ANI) (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

