Lots of hats worn by an actor / leader at Door County Theater





FISH STREAM, Wisconsin (WFRV) A lot of people are good at doing more than one thing. Currently performing at the Northern Sky Theater in Door County, a particularly talented woman. Molly Rhode wears more than a hat in many ways for the professional business. She is currently seen in the musical Naked Radio (My Review) playing many roles. When Molly Rhode literally changes her hat, she becomes a different person, mostly women but sometimes men. She also changes her voice to sound a lot like many Door County personalities. My favorite is the crazy Doctor Who TV series fan who can detail all episodes from memory while playing an electronic musical instrument called an omnichord om-ni-chord. Several times in the show, Molly Rhode plays double bass. Behind the scenes, Molly Rhode is a decision maker as Associate Artistic Director of the Northern Sky Theater. She starred in many leading roles in the company’s original productions. They include a Rosie the Riveter type character in Loose Lips Sink Ships and a mail order bride in the popular Lumberjacks in Love. There have been many others. Molly Rhode is also a choreographer and director, the latter for What Happened to Karl Janko? (my opinion) which will run until September 18 in the open air Northern Sky Theaters in the Peninsula National Park. Dressed in another had on Naked Radio, she appears on stage with her husband, Chase Stoeger. In real life, the two have a daughter, so Molly Rhode also has a mom’s hat. Molly Rhode is busy, busy, busy with the business, and she knows how to hang on like she did when the villainous character of When Butter Churns to Gold hung her by the wrists. Naked Radio performances continue through November 6 inside the Gould Theater.

