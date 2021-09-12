Akshay Kumar responds to Prime Minister Modis’ letter: what to do when the heat of certain words leaves you speechless | Bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to express his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending him a letter expressing his condolences on the recent death of his mother.

In his letter, Prime Minister Modi also mentioned that he spoke to the actor on the day his mother, Aruna Bhatias passed away. The Prime Minister then appreciated the actor on his struggle over the decades to establish himself in Indian cinema, and attributed it to the values ​​instilled in him by his parents.

On Saturday, we asked the actor what he would like to say to Prime Minister Modi in response to the letter. He told HT City, We are actors. We are supposed to be well equipped to express our emotions. But what to do when the warmth of certain words leaves you speechless!

The actor then thanked Prime Minister Modi, saying he didn’t need to, and added: This is what makes this gesture so heartbreaking.

Akshay Kumar responds to Prime Minister Modis’ letter: what to do when the heat of certain words leaves you speechless

Sharing the letter on his social media today, Akshay Kumar again expressed his gratitude for the incredible gesture of the Prime Minister’s note of condolence, among several other messages he was grateful for to his supporters and fans.

The actor has since flown to the UK to resume filming his thriller in production, Cinderella, a remake of the Tamil thriller, Ratsasan (2018).