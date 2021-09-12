With Electric Easy, QCODE Brings Podcast Storytelling to Hollywood Production Level

I’ve been listening to podcasts since 2004, and the industry has grown a lot during that time in terms of variety, but also production quality. While most people think of podcasts as a style of non-fiction talk show, there is a rapidly growing fictional storytelling industry that is reaching the level of being considered a “movie in your ears.” QCODE new show, Electric Easy, is quite possibly the highest level of audio production I have heard in my life, and well worth the trip.

QCODE has released a number of impressive shows over the past few years. Among my favorites are Blackout and Carrier. When I finally sat down to listen to the first two episodes of Electric Easy, I was blown away. One of the technologies that QCODE masters is the creation of a audio experience in your ears. As good as it is now, QCODE is preparing for a future in which podcasts can come with Dolby Atmos also.

Dolby Atmos really opens up the world of possibilities for creating an immersive experience. Matt Yocum, sound designer / mixer of QCODEs The Left Right Game

Although Spotify or Apple Podcasts currently cannot provide Dolby Atmos in their apps, this will likely happen in the future as audio quality continues to improve.

Having a great sound experience is a unique part of the listening experience, however. Electric Easy is a science fiction musical featuring original music by Kesha and has an amazing cast including Chloe bailey, Mason Gooding, and more. Sound Design on Electric Easy is by Randy Torres (Christopher Nolans sound designer on Dunkirk, Principle, and more).

Electric Easy is a neo-noir sci-fi musical show set in futuristic Los Angeles in which humans struggle to coexist with robots, known as electricity. It’s a forbidden love story. It is about the power of community, what it means to live as an authentic self, and a celebration of acceptance.

Electric Easy was created by Vanya Asher. Here’s why he created the show:

In creating Electric Easy, I wanted to imagine a new future, a future that looks intentionally familiar at first glance, before it forces listeners to pull back the layers of a cutting-edge world that delivers on its promise to push the boundaries of sexuality, identity, trans humanity, faith, conscience, love, gender, disease. This is a show brought to life by a fast-paced ensemble. Each episode features different POVs – immersive slices of this new world backed by groundbreaking music and inner dialogue – that never loses sight of a propelling global narrative. The spectrum of experience is diverse. From a locked up gangster fighting his demons and a runaway android singer dealing with her autoimmune disease to 3 robot cats who share a single cramped consciousness. Just to name a few. The artists – musicians and actors – involved in the project are eclectic to say the least and include Grammy-winning charts paired with cutting-edge beat makers and seasoned Oscar winners paired with social media disruptors with millions of followers. They form a carefully selected sample of the modern media obsessions of the Americas and I hope to convey many of them in the film adaptation of this podcast. Our music. A mix of all new originals and amazing covers. Neo-noir saxophone tunes, psychedelic R&B, reinvented country classics and hymnic pop anthems. Each episode hits the listener with at least one mind-blowing musical moment. But it’s not your standard musical and the songs are still organically integrated that never breaks the fourth wall but still wows you. One side of the world looks at trad while the other looks at electronics. The feelings for this story were inspired by my past as a war refugee, my longtime obsession with anime, and – of course – my queer appearance in the underground warehouse parties of the shitty paradise that is Los. Angeles.

One thing we’re starting to see with content in 2021 is a slowdown in new releases due to the lack of filming in 2020. With podcast production, actors have been able to record from their homes or hotels using kits. of mobile products supplied by QCODE. . As you can see in the photos above, the cast got to talk and collaborate on Zoom. In a world where we have had to stay separate, podcast production has continued to grow. It’s the perfect way for actors and actresses to keep telling great stories even if they can’t be physically together.

There have never been so many entertainment options as there are today. Of all the streaming services and social networks vying for our attention, audiobooks, podcasts, and music are the mediums that can be passively enjoyed while you are driving, cleaning the house, or exercising. I know my wife and I watch a lot less TV than before, but listen to a lot more podcasts. I’m also actively replacing streaming service subscriptions with Patreon and Apple Podcasts + subscriptions.

If you are looking for something to get you through your mountain of laundry or your long commutes, I strongly encourage you to consider checking out QCODE’s Electric Easy on Apple podcasts, Spotify, Covered, castro, Where Pocket casts.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links which generate income. Following.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: