“James Bond can be a man or a woman”

Actor Lashana Lynch has joined the hot topic of finding the next James Bond as his next No time to die will mark actor Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as Bond. The actor is ready to play the role of Nomi in the actor. On the subject, she also touched on the many rumors speculating that Lynch would be the next James Bond. Read on to learn more about the actor’s thoughts on the actor destined to play the famous agent 007.

Lashana Lynch on the next James Bond

During a conversation withThe Guardian, the 33-year-old actor denied all speculation about the role of the popular agent in future episodes by exclaiming “Nooo! You don’t want me!” and jumped into the conversation to find the next Bond of Hollywood. Recognizing the gradual changes in the film industry, she believed that Bond could be played by any male or female of any age and race. She said: “We are in a time when the industry doesn’t just give the public what they think the public wants. In fact, they give the public what they want to give the public. ”

The Captain Marvel The actor highlighted the franchise’s large fan base and estimated that theaters would be bustling with fans regardless of which actor took on the role. The discussion of handing over the torch of a huge franchise has prompted several suitable candidates with the likes of Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and Tom Hiddleston. She continued,

“With Bond, it can be a man or a woman. They can be white, black, Asian, mixed race. They can be young or old. At the end of the day, even if a two year old was playing Bond, everyone would come to the movies to see what that two-year-old is going to do, right? ”

More information on Lashana Lynch in ‘No Time To Die’

The actress also opened up about her role as Nomi, an MI6 agent, and what the creators had in mind for the character. Reveal that Nomi was a strong character capable of matching Bond’s. She continued, “ Who would be able to stand up and be vocal and outspoken and strong and able to wield a weapon, able to handle herself and not someone who takes the slightest scruples from anyone. . Then as that unfolded, she became this pretty complicated, free and open-minded vocal human being who brings a really nice touch to MI6. ”

Dubbed the longest film in the franchise, Cary Joji Fukunaga will star a star cast from Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw, Naomi Harris, Jeffery Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. Its release is scheduled for September 30 in UK theaters.

