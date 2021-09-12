Entertainment
Legendary Entertainment Launches Dune: Future Artifacts, Featuring Extraordinary Soundtrack from Oscar-winning Composer Hans Zimmer | Business and finance
BURBANK, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – set 11, 2021–
Where: To celebrate the fall release of the film Dune, box office champion Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, Legendary Entertainment, in collaboration with Gallery iv, Lineage Studios and MakersPlace present an Official Collection of Non-Fungible Tokens (Non-Fungible Tokens, NFT) Dune of digital products inspired by the rich universe of Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited film. This vast collection, full of surprises, will include products that capture the future history of mankind, from detailed real-life portraits to the world of iconic characters taken from the sacred halls of Casa Atreides and Casa Harkonnen, to impressive sculptures. and the products unearthed from the quicksand of Arrakis known to its inhabitants as the Dune.
the current collection Dune: future artifacts scheduled for release on September 22 includes:
- digital sculptures The most emblematic characters of Dune, made looking like the main cast of the film, including two editions of Paul Atreides (Timothe Chalamet), Chani (Zendaya), Baron Vladimir Harkkonen (Stellan Skarsgrd), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) and Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac).
- soundtrack Dune by Hans Zimmer Each digital sculpture is enhanced by the accompaniment of parts of the groundbreaking soundtrack by world-renowned composer Hans Zimmer.
- work of art with spices The Fs will also have the opportunity to acquire a limited edition piece of art celebrating Spice, like all fans of Dune you know, whoever controls Spice controls the universe.
The expanded collection, which should arrive in the next few weeks (dates to come):
An emoo do programa Dune: future artifacts continue with additional pieces featuring memorabilia and artwork designed to complement this incredible digital museum.
- A special collection of original pieces from famous digital artists such as Boss Logic, Matt Griffin and NFN Kalyan.
- Additional digital sculptures of statues
- Special weapons in the world, including the fantastic crystal knife
When: The collection will be released on September 22, with additional artifacts coming out during October.
Why: This collection is an exciting new path to the NFT space, said James Ngo, executive vice president of franchise management at Legendary Entertainment. We’re excited to create a new collectible experience for the f-club using only resources taken directly from the movie, to offer enthusiasts a whole new way to not only acquire movie memorabilia but also engage them even more. in the world of Dune .
ABOUT THE FILM DUNE BY DENIS VILLENEUVE
Nominated for OSCAR, Denis Villeneuve directed Dune for Warner Bros. Legendary images and images. The film stars OSCAR Timothe Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, OSCAR Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgrd, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and OSCAR Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and OSCAR winner Javier Bardem. Villeneuve realized Dune from a screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Villeneuve and OSCAR winner Eric Roth, based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert. The producers of the film were Mary Parent, Villeneuve, Cale Boyter and Joe Caracciolo, Jr. The executive producers were Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert. , with Kevin J. Anderson as special advisor. Warner Bros. Legendary images and images functionality Dune, a production by Legendary Pictures and a film by Denis Villeneuve. The film is slated for release worldwide this fall, in theaters starting September 15 worldwide and October 22 in the US, both in theaters and on HBO Max. 31 days after its theatrical release. The film is rated PG-13 (Father’s Guidance for Children Under 13) for its violent footage, some disturbing footage, and suggestive material.
ABOUT HANS ZIMMER DUNE SOUNDTRACK
Hans Zimmer, legendary composer and eternal fan of Dune, composed of the TRS music albums for the film Dune by Warner Bros. Legendary images and images. The digital album is now available The Dune Sketchbook (Music from the soundtrack), and offers extensive and immersive musical explorations of the Dune film soundtrack. September 17th will be the release of the digital album Dune (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), featuring the iconic composer’s Dune soundtrack. October 22 is the digital launch date of the The art and soul of Dune – the soundtrack that accompanies the book of the same name, offering exclusive versions of the main themes of the film, curated by Zimmer.
SOBER A LEGENDARY ENTERTAINMENT
Legendary Entertainment is a leading media company with Film (Legendary Pictures), Television and Digital (Legendary Television and Digital Media) and Comedy (Legendary Comics) divisions dedicated to the ownership, production and distribution of content to an audience. of the whole world. Legendary has built a library of famous media properties and established itself as a trusted brand that often delivers high quality commercial entertainment, including some of the world’s most popular intellectual properties. In total, Legendary Pictures’ related productions have achieved box office revenues of over $ 18 billion worldwide. To learn more, visit www.legendary.com.
MakersPlace is the leading NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace uses blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic and original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for creators and collectors. MakersPlace has focused on accessibility since its inception and has attracted a large standard audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept cryptocurrency (ETH) and US dollar payments, making wallet transactions easier, respectively. cryptocurrency and credit card. . MakersPlace has helped propel digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with a historic sale of Daily: the first 5,000 days Beeple for $ 69.3 million in partnership with auction house Christies in March 2021, a record value among digital works of art. Our simple mission: enable a vibrant future for digital creativity.
The text in the original language of this announcement is the official authorized version. Translations are provided for guidance only and must refer to the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text with legal effect.
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY FILM AND CINEMATIC IMAGES GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY INTERNET MUSIC
SOURCE: legendary entertainment
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/09/2021 12:44 / DISC: 11/09/2021 12:47
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
Sources
2/ https://www.citizentribune.com/news/business/legendary-entertainment-lan-a-dune-future-artifacts-apresentando-a-extraordin-ria-trilha-sonora-do-premiado/article_b1a68463-b9e9-5493-b745-aa58b2bcd9a8.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]