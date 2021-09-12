Gardner McKay’s brief splash in Hollywood and the desert

He was discovered by Dominick Dunne in a cafe reading a book of poetry. It was 1959 and Dunne was the co-executive producer of a television series titled Adventures in Paradise, created by the late James Michener based on his writings on boating in the South Pacific Islands. Dunne described his discovery to the director of Fox Television as a little Gary Cooper, a little Cary Grant, a little bit of Ty Power and a lot of Errol Flynn. nobody, absolutely nobody, but his attitude declared that he was someone. I dropped my Fox business card on his table and said, if you’re interested in discussing a TV series, give me a call.

Betting on McKays to stop the pulchritude, they gave him the part. At 6ft, 5in tall, it didn’t hurt that he looked a lot like a dashing sea captain and actually knew how to navigate.

The early reviews were scathing, but Dunne recalled that the reviews didn’t matter. Critics said Gardner was made of wood, and he was, but that didn’t matter either… The camera took him, and he took the camera. People loved his appearance, so every week we found a reason for him to take his t-shirt off… It might not sound racy now, considering what’s going on, but Gardner McKay stripped down to the waistline, showing the hair below the belly button was as racy as it gets back then, and girls and gays in droves tune in to watch it.

And they watched him, despite reviews joking about his acting, calling him serious or stiff, in what would be repeated so often that he would now be classified as a meme. He was terribly handsome. Additionally, the shows featured exotic landscapes and premises, like the episode Sink or Swim, where a dastardly crime is interspersed with fun, mellow scenes of outgoing ladies modeling swimwear. It was in Tahiti after all. There was something for the imagination in every show. McKay has received more fan mail than everyone else in the studio combined. And most of the requests were for photos of him shirtless, which happened regularly on the show.

Dunne recalled: The commissioner’s buzz was that Gardner’s dressing room had been visited by all the starlets on the pitch, usually during lunch break … Gardner was a classy good goods guy, as they used to say. . Came the money. Avenue du Parc. Social register. Spoke French.