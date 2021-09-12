MUST READ! Bollywood celebrities who called off their engagement

MUMBAI:Over time, we have seen many engagements and weddings happen in Bollywood. We have seen many celebrities get married. These Bollywood celebrities are admired by fans for certain dating goals. Well, that said, did you know that there are not many Bollywood celebrities whose engagements have been called off.

Looked.

Karan Singh Grover and Barkha Sengupta

Karan Singh Grover is now married to actress Bipasha Basu, but according to reports, the actor was dating Barkha Sengupta and they were allegedly engaged. But this engagement was called off and Barkha Sengupta found his love in Indranil Sengupta.

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani

It is said that Salman Khan was about to marry Sangeeta Bijlani and the wedding cards were also printed, but Salman revealed in a Koffee talk show with Karan that Sangeeta caught him cheating and the marriage had been called off.

READ ALSO (Scoop! Kareena Kapoor Khan remembers her complications in giving birth to Taimur; READ)

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are without a doubt one of the cutest couples in B-town. Fans admire this couple and never tire of pouring love and blessings on them. Well did you know that Akshay Kumar dated Raveena Tandon. The actor got engaged to the actress, who was later canceled. He married Twinkle Khanna.

Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor

Everyone knows the love story of Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchans. The duo dated for 5 years. Their engagement was announced with great fanfare. Jaya Bachchan used to address Karisma as his so-called bahu, but that wonderful feeling didn’t last very long after that, and Abhishek and Karisma’s engagement was called off a few months later.

Well, it was Bollywood celebrities who canceled their engagements. What is your opinion on this? Let us know in the comments section below

For more information on the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

READ ALSO (EXCLUSIVE: Sachin Vidrohi, Alok Gutch and Magan Lohar have lined up for Sonakshi Sinha and Ritesh Deshmukh, star of Kakuda)