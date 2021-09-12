They do Fast and Furious 17 and keep doing it and doing it again

Barry levinson returns to the Toronto International Film Festival with The survivor, the incredible story of Harry Haft, who managed to survive Auschwitz by locking up his fellow inmates. After moving to America, Haft boxed professionally, having a memorable fight with Rocky Marciano, but continued to be haunted by his experiences in concentration camps. The survivor dramatizes his struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder, while describing the immense personal strength that ultimately allowed him to find a way to cope with his past.

Levinson, who has made a name for himself directing classics such as Diner and Rain Man, spoke with Variety ahead of the film’s world premiere on Monday about what inspired him to make The Survivor, how he navigates a Hollywood obsessed with franchises and the efforts Ben Foster put in to transform into Haft.

What attracted you to The Survivor?

When I was little I was growing up and it was after WWII and this man showed up at the door. He turned out to be my grandmother’s brother, which I didn’t understand because I didn’t know she had a brother. She never mentioned him. He stayed with us for over two weeks and it was a little house, so they put him in my room and every night he would turn and turn and wake me up saying things in a language that I don’t. didn’t understand. And then he left and moved somewhere. Years later, I was talking to my mother and she mentions Simcha, that was her name, and she told me that he was in a concentration camp. Then I understood. When I got the script for The Survivor, it reminded me of my great-uncle. One of the things that appealed to me was this idea of ​​post-traumatic stress disorder. It attracted me.

Whether or not you are talking about surviving in a concentration camp, fighting in Vietnam or fleeing Afghanistan, there are traumatic experiences that happen to some people and they cannot let them go. They live with them from day to day and they don’t talk about it. They are haunted by the past. For some people it is not as easy as it is over and let our life go on. There are victims of war and there are victims after the war. For Harry Haft, he faces a past that will not let go.

It’s hard not to think about the current refugee situation in Afghanistan when you talk about living with this kind of trauma.

Yes, when you look at these people, what happens after they get on the plane? This is not the end of the story. They will go somewhere. They will have to evolve, fit in, and try to fulfill dreams that they thought might have been lost forever. Dealing with trauma is an ongoing thing.

How did you prepare to shoot the footage in the concentration camps? Did you watch any other movies that dramatized this experience?

Sometimes you don’t want to watch other movies, because you don’t want to be influenced by them. We went to Auschwitz and chatted with the guides to better understand the daily life in the camp. We wanted to make the movie more about Harry Haft and be haunted. The camps aren’t shown much in the film, but they influenced Harry for decades. We had to make sure they were accurate and credible.

How did you approach the boxing sequences?

We had to make them more primary because you’re showing people who aren’t really fighters. Harry was never really a trained fighter. He was clumsy and had no varnish. When you show the fight scenes in the camp, it’s just people thrown into this situation. It’s more jagged and desperate, in a way.

Why did you choose Ben Foster?

I put Ben in his first movie when we shot Liberty Heights. He was only 17 years old. He has become one of the great actors of character. He literally becomes another person. Few actors can do that. I was sure he could be what you finally see on screen. He lost 60 pounds to make the camp scenes more like the character and fit into his psychology. And then he gained weight for the later fight scenes. Bens is a lot of fun to work with. He likes to exchange ideas and think of things to add.

Do you do a lot of takes? Do you encourage improvisation?

I don’t do a lot of takes, but I encourage improvisation. Sometimes it just doesn’t get you anywhere. Other times you find a little time here or there that is worth it. You have to feel when it’s right. An improvisation should exhibit something that you are seeking to explore.

Hollywood does a lot of superhero movies. You specialize in adult dramas and comedies. Is it difficult for you to carry out projects?

We saw the trend that you keep remaking or developing some sort of serial format. They do Fast and Furious 17 and keep doing it and doing it again. Franchises are essential. They don’t always push the limits, but they’re a pretty good burger. I don’t mean to sound rude. Some of them go way beyond being a vehicle that is done over and over again. Were in a time when companies controlled things and algorithms played a role in their decision making. But Hollywood will reinvent itself. You don’t stay with one thing forever. In any given year, you won’t find an overwhelming number of stimulating films, but you will always find a number that are able to swim upstream.

Are you ready to preview movies on streaming services?



The reality is, you want an audience to see it. From an experience standpoint, you can’t beat going to the movies. Otherwise, you are in your living room and you have to pause it to take a phone call or open the door. When I was a kid, I remember going to see Psycho. When the shower scene happened it wasn’t like it was a scare and then it was over. When Marion was killed, the audience didn’t scream for 10 seconds. They screamed for the next 10 minutes. It was a great experience to see something so amazing and shocking all together. If you watch it on TV, it’s not the same. All of that collective experience is sort of gone now. Once upon a time. There are a few movies that will still be showing in theaters, but more and more will be on streaming services.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

