“Someday” by Shefali Shah will now screen at Bollywood Festival Norway

Sep 12, 2021, 7:50 PM Another feather in Shefali Shah’s hat as her directorial debut “Someday” to screen at Bollywood Festival Norway Looks like Shefali Shah film festival One day is always on.



After being screened at the Indian Film Festival in Stuttgart, the pandemic-themed short will now be screened at the Bollywood Festival Norway.



Shah, who ventured into leading the project, broke the news on Saturday.



Previously, One day was shortlisted for the 51st Annual United States Film Festival International Short Film and Video Competition.

“Thalaivii”, “Chehre” and “Toofaan” also screened at the festival Taking to his Instagram account, the Delhi Crime The actress shared the news with her fans.



Posting a photo of the poster for the short film, she wrote: “Glad to report that the short film written and directed by me, One day is screened at Bollywood Festival Norway! ”



The Festival, which debuted on September 10, will also feature top Bollywood companies such as Thalaïvie, Chehre, and Toofaan.

Check out the post here! Instagram post A post shared by shefalishahofficial on September 12, 2021 at 1:45 p.m. IST Shah had shot the film in two days after the lockdown In the shorts and documentaries section, the Norwegian Film Gala also screens the first film by Esha Deol Takhtani Ek Duaa.



To come One dayShah said earlier that when the lockdown was lifted she shot the movie at her home with a five-member crew “in two days and packed early on both days.”



This adventure helped her achieve her dream of becoming a director.

“One day” focused on the distance created between people during the lockdown Drawing the concept from reality, Shah had founded One day on the distance (physical and emotional) that has been created between people because of the pandemic.



“During the lockdown, one of the things that really bothered me is that if it’s not the disease, the distance will kill you,” the 49-year-old said earlier.



It is about “two women, united by the umbilical cord, separated by a door”.

Shah, the actor, is currently busy with several projects By sending her film to renowned film festivals, the Ajeeb Daastaans The star had said it was a conscious decision as she wanted to see “where I am as a newcomer to management”.



After One day, Shah continued to lead Happy Birthday Mummy, which was also written by her.



As an actress, she has several upcoming projectsdarling, Delhi Crime 2, Jalsa, and Doctor G.



