Today’s list of famous birthdays for September 12, 2021 includes celebrities Jennifer Hudson, Emmy Rossum





Best Celebrity Birthdays September 12, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Jennifer Hudson, Emmy Rossum and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on September 12, and learn an interesting fact about each one. Actors Jesse Metcalfe, Brenda Strong, Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray, Josh Henderson and Julie Gonzalo from the television series “Dallas” pose for photographers during the 2013 Monte-Carlo Television Festival, Wednesday, June 12, 2013, in Monaco. (AP Photo / Lionel Cironneau)

PA Actress Linda Gray turns 81 Fun fact: played a character named Hillary Michaels on both Melrose Place and Models Inc. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 10: Recording artist Ben Folds performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images)Getty Images Singer Ben Folds turns 55 Fun fact: Ben once appeared in an episode of Community as a teacher FILE – This November 13, 2019 file photo shows singer-actress Jennifer Nettles wearing an outfit with wording asking radio stations to play more female songs at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. What started as a joke on Twitter about an unwritten rule of country radio stations not to play two female artists in a row has sparked outrage from country music stars, but is also committed to give women equal airtime. CMT announced on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 that it will institute equal broadcast for female artists on their two channels. And a country radio station in Ontario, Canada launched a weeklong gaming equality initiative, pledging to split the airtime 50-50 between male and female voices. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP, File)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Singer Jennifer Nettles turns 47 Fun fact: Was once a famous player on the $ 100,000 pyramid Actress Jennifer Hudson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Respect” at the Regency Bruin Theater on Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Westwood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Singer Jennifer Hudson turns 40 Fun fact: portrays Aretha Franklin in the recently released film Respect NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Emmy Rossum attends Apple’s world premiere of “The Morning Show” at Josie Robertson Plaza and David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on October 28, 2019 in New York City. “The Morning Show” debuts November 1 on Apple TV +, available on the Apple TV app. (Photo by Brian Ach / Getty Images for Apple TV +)Getty Images for Apple TV + Actress Emmy Rossum turns 35 Fun fact: Emmy made her first TV show appearance on an episode of Law & Order Host Kelsea Ballerini speaks at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday June 9, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo / Mark Humphrey)PA Singer Kelsea Ballerini turns 28 Fun fact: Kelsea has been nominated for two Grammy Awards More celebrities with birthdays today Singer Maria Muldaur is 79 years old. Actor Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos) is 70 years old. Singer-guitarist Gerry Beckley of America is 69 years old. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 69 years old. Actor Peter Scolari (Newhart, Bosom Buddies) is 66 years old. Actress Rachel Ward is 69 years old. 64. Actress Amy Yasbeck (Wings, Life on a Stick) is 59 years old. Fishbone bassist Norwood Fisher is 56 years old. Northern Exposure actor Darren E. Burrows is 55 years old. The actor Louis CK is 54 years old. Primus guitarist Larry LaLonde is 53 years old. Actor Will Chase (Nashville) is 51 years old. Actor Lauren Stamile (Complications, Grays Anatomy) is 45 years old. Rapper 2 Chainz is 44 years old. Actor Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaids Tale) is 43 years old. Actor Ben McKenzie (The OC) is 43 years old. Singer Ruben Studdard (American Idol) is 43 years old. Actor Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones) is 35 years old. Actor Colin Ford (Under the Dome) is 25 years old. Other popular or historic birthdays on September 12 Henry Hudson, explorer Richard Gatling, inventor of the Gatling gun Jesse Owens, Olympian Ian Holm, actor Gunther Gebel-Williams, lion tamer Barry White, singer Neil Pert, Rush drummer Paul Walker, actor with the Associated Press and HistoryOrb.com Fun Facts About Past Celebrities (Associated Press) Fun facts about celebrities Gal gadot Emilia clarke Sophie turner Jason momoa Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World Chris Hemsworth Amanda Seyfried Kat dennings Robert Downey Jr. Alyson hannigan Tiffani Amber Thiessen Miley Cyrus Emma Stone Seth Mac Farlane Marc Hamill Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis David Hasselhoff Lindsay Lohan Natalie Portman George clooney Sarah Michelle Gellar Emma watson Alec baldwin Jenna fischer Kate mara Jennifer aniston Alain Alda Betty Blanche Dave matthews Danica McKellar Taylor Swift Britney spears Bill nye Scarlett johansson Rachel McAdams Demi Moore Julia robert An Overview Of Lists Of Fun Facts Related To Movies And TV (Associated Press) Fun facts about movies and TV and more In memory : Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018 15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell 10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office 15 fun facts about The Office The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne? 30 celebrities who were guest stars on The Office 88 Canadian-born celebrities Oscars hosts since 1989 25 fun facts about friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on Friends 25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones 25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame 15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday 20 fun facts about actually love More fun facts about the movie: Dirty dance | to shout | Romeo + Juliet | The Grand Lebowski | I know what you did last summer | The phantom menace Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as other fun stuff? 