Kangana Ranaut star remains in doldrums across India; Collections in Hindi continue to be slightly better than those in the south

Thalaivii showed some growth at the box office on day two, but it made little difference to the Jayalalithaa biopic's overcall collections and shows no sign of the film's fortunes improving. Kangana Ranaut star brings in Rs. 1.64 crore net in all its versions, which is hardly better than the Rs. 1.44 crore net it came together on the day it opened, and frankly, that hardly constitutes a leap. The Hindi version continues to outperform its Tamil and Telugu counterparts, but that doesn't mean it's raking the moolah by any stretch of the imagination.

Below is the breakdown of Thalaivii’s box office collection:

Hindi: Rs. 97 lakh net

Tamil: Rs. 45 lakh net

Telugu: Rs. 22 lakh net

India Total (day 2): Rs. 1.64 crore net

Total (2 days): Rs.3.08 crore net

Overseas (2 days): Rs. 1.75 crore gross

Overseas (2 days): Rs. 1.75 crore gross

Worldwide (2 days): Rs. 4.83 crore gross

The continued closure of movie theaters in Maharashtra and the fact that many multiplexes refused to play the Hindi version, as the makers decided to release it on Netflix and Amazon Prime just two weeks after its theatrical release, helped to massive underperformance. , but it should also be taken into account that Seetimaarr of Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia, playing mainly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has far surpassed Thalaivii's all-Indian collections.

First Bell Bottom by Akshay Kumar, and now Thalaivii by Kangana Ranaut, both films enjoy good reviews from critics and positive word-of-mouth from those who see it, but both films perform dismally at the bottom. box office, while a Telugu film performs much better in most of the two states. Dark times indeed for Bollywood as a whole and one wonders when fortune will turn and which movie will finally do it.

