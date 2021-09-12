Read THRs Day 3 Digital Festival Daily – The Hollywood Reporter





Hollywood journalist released its second digital daily issue of the Toronto International Film Festival Here are some highlights. Toronto Fest fades as chords follow one another Director Stephen Chbosky called the opening night of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival – which kicked off with Chbosky’s Dear Evan Hansen September 9 – “Opening Night for Cinema in North America”. Well, maybe. As TIFF wraps up its first weekend, Toronto’s film and festival market seemed more low-key than festive. Covid’s strict travel restrictions mean few industry executives have made the trip north, preferring the safety of Zoom meetings and Toronto’s online marketplace. “We have films showing at the (Toronto) festival, but it looks like most of the industry isn’t participating this year. So I feel like this is probably a festival we can virtually attend this year, ”IFC Films President Arianna Bocco told THR after doing some field business in Telluride. Read more here. How Paul Thomas Anderson (and some ramen) helped inspire Vicky Krieps’ dramatic return to Hollywood A bit poetically, Vicky Krieps was participating in an anti-Nazi protest in Berlin when she got a call about the biopic of an actual Auschwitz survivor that Barry Levinson was putting together. But this coincidence is not the only reason the actress – from the small, landlocked European duchy of Luxembourg – says she still has “goose bumps” when she remembers the first time she read the book. scenario of The survivor, starring Ben Foster as Harry Haft, a Polish Jew who was forced by his SS captors to imprison other camp inmates. Krieps’ late grandfather Robert Krieps, who died in 1990 when she was just six, also spent much of WWII in Nazi concentration camps, and she immediately began to think to him. “It was almost like my grandfather was talking to me saying, ‘Vicky, you know this is the one you have to do’, she says. Hollywood journalist, speaking from the Chateau de Fontainebleu outside of Paris, where she is currently filming Martin Bourboulon’s big budget The three Musketeers adaptation in two parts. “It’s like, ‘It’s not about you… you have to carry the sword.’” Read more here. Toronto: Alanis Morissette, director of “Jagged” and browsing archive footage “This is the first CD I bought,” says Alison Klayman, holding up a worn copy of Alanis Morissette’s album. Little jagged pill, an album she has had since her pre-teens. “I have a vivid, visceral and emotional memory of lying on my twin bed with the album on the boombox and just pouring the lyrics into the insert of the CD.” It was with this deep passion that the filmmaker, whose previous work included documentaries on various cultural and political figures including Steve Bannon and floral artist Azuma Makoto, embarked on the making of the HBO documentary. Shredded which takes a nuanced look at the start of Morissette’s career through the release and reception of her flagship studio album. The documentary features a lengthy session with Morissette in her California home, as well as archival footage of her rise from Canadian pop prodigy to a post-grunge singer-songwriter known for his denominational ballads. The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13 before being broadcast on the network via the Music Box documentary series produced by Bill Simmons. Before his festival arc, Klayman spoke to THR on perusing Morissette’s huge personal archives and how a doc on Ai Weiwei prepared her Shredded. Read more here. Click on here to download THR’s Toronto Day 3 Digital Daily. Click on here to download THR’s Toronto Day 2 Digital Daily. Click on here To download THR‘s Toronto Day 1 Digital Daily.

