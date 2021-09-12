Actor Voices His Opinion on “Female” Men and Maintaining Healthy Relationships with Fans

Promotional material for Type twice Photo: Courtesy of Douban

Playing roles such as soldiers and policemen, Chinese actor Duan Yihong, 48, has always been regarded as a symbol of a “badass” in China. His most recent role in the new TV series Type twice, which debuted on Thursday, will certainly only deepen that impression.

The series received positive reviews from audiences, primarily for what critics call a “mind-blowing” performance by Duan.

In an interview with the Global Times on Wednesday, Duan spoke about the creative environment of the television industry on mainland China and some recent hot issues, including the authority’s ban on “female” men and the way to maintain a healthy relationship with the fans.

“If the television was filled with sissy pictures I would be worried about the future of the nation as the trend would mislead children. It’s horrible,” Duan said, speaking from his wit.

The new show also marks the first time that Duan has worked both in front of and behind the camera on a project. Duan noted that his experience working as a producer for the series has given him a better understanding of the challenges of bringing something creative to the screen.

Something different

Type twiceThe casting of sparked enthusiasm among Chinese netizens when it was announced, not least due to Duan’s participation.

“When I saw that Duan Yihong was one of the main actors, I knew the quality of the series would be mind-blowing,” the comment from one Sina Weibo user represented many voices on social media.

Such compliments stem from Duan’s successful roles, including Long Wenzhang in My Chef and My regiment and Yu Guowei in The Looming Storm, the 2017 Chinese crime film that earned Duan a nomination for Best Actor at the 55th Golden Horse Awards and helped him win the Best Actor award at the Tokyo International Film Festival.

Duan’s poker face and refusal to respond to a speech at the Golden Horse Awards in 2018 also earned him plenty of applause from Chinese netizens as people on stage promoted “Taiwan independence.” .

The 16-episode series, broadcast on the Tencent Video video platform, follows Beijing policeman Li Huiyan (Duan) as he investigates the kidnapping of a primary school student in a small town in northeast China. , where he meets Zhou You, played by Chinese actor Da Peng, and gets involved in a 30-year feud.

Both the show’s producer and lead actor, Duan found himself in a dilemma when it came to revisiting the kind of role that made him famous.

He told the Global Times that he didn’t want to create anything similar to his previous works, even though they had been successful with audiences, and so he and his team sought to strike a balance between audience preferences. and artistic presentation during the production of the series. .

Although he has played cops several times throughout his career, Duan has noted that each time he seeks to find the differences between these characters despite the fact that they are in the same profession.

“I look at the details of the different characters. Although they are all police officers, they have diverse educational backgrounds and family relationships. All of this can be reflected in my performances,” the actor noted.

To get closer to the characters, he also tries to enter their lives by experiencing them himself.

“If your character is a soldier, you should experience a military camp; and if you play a policeman role, you should work with real policemen. It gives me a solid foundation.”

Moving forward

The many popular characters he has portrayed over the years have earned Duan a label of badass. When asked what he thought of this label, Duan replied that he didn’t reject it.

“It’s kind of a support and encouragement from the public,” he explained.

Working in an industry where fans can get very engrossed in the lives of their idols, Duan however stressed that he likes to keep a comfortable distance between himself and the fans.

Although he doesn’t often interact with fans on social media platforms, he noted that fan comments on his TV shows or movies were always very important to him.

He explained that fan support and audience preference acts as a pressure or energy that continues to motivate him to move forward all the time.

“You think you shouldn’t let them down,” Duan explained.

“The basis of an artist is his works, not the support of the fans,” he noted.

Chinese authorities introduced stricter regulations in the entertainment industry on September 2, banning individuals with a history of illegal or immoral behavior and criticizing exorbitant payments for stars and abnormal appreciation of effeminate men.

Duan, a tough man in the public eye, said he supported the authorities’ decision.

He explained that it is clear that artists carry a heavy burden when it comes to influencing audiences, especially the next generation, so they need to act responsibly when it comes to their roles and works.

“Currently, I’m trying to find and train brighter art creators and artists for the industry,” said Duan, mentioning his own dreams for the industry.

Duan also called on the Chinese entertainment industry to provide more opportunities and space for independent artists who insist on creating original creations.

“They deserve the respect of others.”