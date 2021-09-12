Nature conservation art exhibit benefits Eagle Valley Land Trust

10% of all proceeds from purchases made at the Natures Preservation Show will go to Eagle Valley Land Trust.

The Claggett / Rey Gallery, located at the Riverwalk in Edwards, has just started a month-long exhibit called Natures Preservation, designed to benefit and educate the Eagle Valley Land Trust (EVLT). The exhibit features landscape paintings and wildlife sculptures by three well-established Colorado artists, and 10% of all proceeds will go directly to the Land Trust.

Bill Rey, the gallery’s co-owner, said it’s part of the gallery’s mission to give back to the local organizations that provide so much support to our community.

“We are so lucky to live here because we have so many nonprofits that benefit us all,” Rey said. “The Land Trust is just a great cause, and we love it, so we’re always trying to think about how we can raise awareness and collaborate. “

For this exhibition, Rey and his team felt it was appropriate to select artists who reflected the environmental and conservative values ​​of the Eagle Valley Land Trust.

“We decided to bring together a smaller group of artists who would have a close relationship not only with the Land Trust, but also with the county,” Rey said.

The two painters featured in the exhibition are Lanny Grant of Silt and Kent Lemon of Denver. Colorado’s natural landscapes were a source of inspiration for both artists and held a prominent place throughout their careers. Over the summer, Grant and Lemon were invited to come to Eagle County and paint on some of the EVLT’s protected lands to create works specifically for this exhibit.

The Natures Preservation exhibit immerses the viewer in the most beautiful and beloved landscapes of Eagle County and Colorado.

It was so great to have them participate because they’re accessible – they can go up, they play and they’re not afraid to paint outside and create major pieces, Rey said.

As they walk through the gallery door, visitors will be greeted with familiar views of the land the EVLT manages around the valley, including Booth Falls in East Vail, Lake Creek in Edwards, with New York Mountain in the background – plan, and the Mount of the Holy Cross, among others. Surrounded by artistic representations of local wildflowers, creeks, mountains and waterfalls, the Natures Preservation exhibit immerses the viewer in the most beautiful and beloved landscapes of Eagle County and Colorado.

In addition to the paintings, the exhibition also features stone and brass sculptures by sculptor Steve Kestrel. Kestrel, originally from New Mexico, now resides in a 43-acre wildlife preserve in Colorados Redstone Canyon, where he interacts with the wildlife he recreates in stone every day. Kestrel specializes in stone carvings of animals, and its masterfully sculpted whales, dragonflies, turtles, birds, sheep, fish and more complete the environment of the Natures Preservation exhibit.

He’s very concerned about the natural world, so it’s really fun to portray him and have him be the environmental anchor, Rey said. He’s just really concerned about all the critters, from the smallest bugs to the biggest beasts.

Sculptor Steve Kestrels’ stone and brass sculptures complement paintings of familiar local environments, such as the Mount of the Holy Cross.

While fundraising for artists and the land trust are important goals for the gallery, Rey also invites people to simply come and enjoy the works and the skillful portrayal of the world around us.

“We just love what we do, and it’s fun for us to educate people and bring them in and enjoy it,” Rey said. Whether or not they buy something is fine with us, as these are more about people who really enjoy the time of creation. When you look at everything in the gallery, it is created from decades of the artist in the field, and what we appreciate today is their sophistication and capabilities. It’s really wonderful to be a part of it.

The Natures Preservation exhibition will be on display from now until September 26. All works can also be viewed and purchased online at clggettrey.com/exhibitions.