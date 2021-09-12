Nextdoor app attracts Hollywood users during pandemic – The Hollywood Reporter

Comedy writer Spike Feresten, who wrote the famous “Nazi Soup” episode of Seinfeld, appreciates the drama of everyday life. While it has amassed a considerable number of social media followers on Twitter and Instagram, it is the neighborhood platform Nextdoor that has caught its eye lately. “I learned that more than a few neighbors had turtles and that these slow-moving animals kept escaping,” Feresten explains.

For Hollywood insiders, Nextdoor is the oft-overlooked stepson of apps like TikTok and Instagram. Chasing influence on these global platforms may seem like a more interesting activity than joining a local social network that intentionally restricts who can see a post by physical geography. But it turns out the celebrities are much like everyone else, following and commenting on the exploits of escaped pets, finding a reliable handyman, and learning that their favorite local grocery store is closing on the app, which saw its use increase during the pandemic. (Nextdoor says nearly one in three U.S. households are on the platform, up from one in five at the start of 2020.)

Comedy writer Bruce Vilanch joined Nextdoor to find local artisans, but quickly realized he could hone his joke-writing techniques during COVID. “I needed an outlet when there were no live performances,” he explains.

For British actor-singer Richard Shelton, (The house of lies, Joan the Virgin), Nextdoor became a way to connect with his Hollywood neighbors when he decided to host weekly lockdown concerts from his balcony. Inspired by balcony concerts in Italy, Shelton began posting invitations to socially distant concerts down his aisle as he sang the classics from Frank Sinatra’s songbook from above. “I got to meet my neighbors,” says Shelton, who eventually joined them for drinks and dinner after the lockdown was lifted. “It has become a wonderful thing.”

Lance Ito (the LA judge who presided over OJ Simpson’s 1995 criminal trial) is the neighbor who keeps a close watch on local coyotes. “Having fought a seemingly fearless coyote chasing my seven-pound chihuahua, Carmen Miranda, I think this is serious business for my neighborhood,” he said via email.

Anne Heche used Nextdoor when she needed a tutor for her son while she was on Dancing with the stars. “It really is a place where people can take care of each other,” says Heche.

Not all industry insiders have such a magnanimous view of the app. Feresten has been suspended several times for passionately debating politics with his neighbors in Westside. As public discourse has become increasingly polarized, San Francisco-based Nextdoor (which intends to go public) has not escaped the content moderation issues plaguing other social networks.

The pandemic and racial justice protests have made Nextdoor a microcosm of national politics. The platform was criticized for seemingly capricious moderation guidelines when posts on Black Lives Matter were removed while racist comments were allowed to remain. A “forward to police” feature on the site that allowed users to send messages directly to cops was removed last summer after criticism that the feature could contribute to racial profiling.

Feresten, who joined Nextdoor about five years ago, finds himself at the mercy of the animators in his neighborhood. While the COVID-19 misinformation that is reported is routed to hired support staff from Nextdoor, the vast majority of content moderation is done through volunteer neighborhood “managers”. Many moderators have been invited by other managers, creating the possibility that a cohesive group of neighbors will decide what is appropriate and what is not. Users may also face permanent bans.

Racism, misinformation about vaccines and posts about the homeless are likely to elicit a heated reaction from Feresten. “This is the most wonderful and horrible app out there right now,” he says. It’s also the inspiration for an unscripted show Feresten is developing for ABC. While his personal use of the app can be considered controversial, the purpose of his show is to resolve day-to-day conflicts such as, “When is it okay to put dog feces in someone’s trash?” other ? Feresten explains, “I hope it’s entertaining, but also teaches people to love their neighbors and to resolve these conflicts.”

At the time of going to press, Feresten has again been suspended from Nextdoor for 30 days.

This story first appeared in the September 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.