Entertainment
Nextdoor app attracts Hollywood users during pandemic – The Hollywood Reporter
Comedy writer Spike Feresten, who wrote the famous “Nazi Soup” episode of Seinfeld, appreciates the drama of everyday life. While it has amassed a considerable number of social media followers on Twitter and Instagram, it is the neighborhood platform Nextdoor that has caught its eye lately. “I learned that more than a few neighbors had turtles and that these slow-moving animals kept escaping,” Feresten explains.
For Hollywood insiders, Nextdoor is the oft-overlooked stepson of apps like TikTok and Instagram. Chasing influence on these global platforms may seem like a more interesting activity than joining a local social network that intentionally restricts who can see a post by physical geography. But it turns out the celebrities are much like everyone else, following and commenting on the exploits of escaped pets, finding a reliable handyman, and learning that their favorite local grocery store is closing on the app, which saw its use increase during the pandemic. (Nextdoor says nearly one in three U.S. households are on the platform, up from one in five at the start of 2020.)
Comedy writer Bruce Vilanch joined Nextdoor to find local artisans, but quickly realized he could hone his joke-writing techniques during COVID. “I needed an outlet when there were no live performances,” he explains.
For British actor-singer Richard Shelton, (The house of lies, Joan the Virgin), Nextdoor became a way to connect with his Hollywood neighbors when he decided to host weekly lockdown concerts from his balcony. Inspired by balcony concerts in Italy, Shelton began posting invitations to socially distant concerts down his aisle as he sang the classics from Frank Sinatra’s songbook from above. “I got to meet my neighbors,” says Shelton, who eventually joined them for drinks and dinner after the lockdown was lifted. “It has become a wonderful thing.”
Lance Ito (the LA judge who presided over OJ Simpson’s 1995 criminal trial) is the neighbor who keeps a close watch on local coyotes. “Having fought a seemingly fearless coyote chasing my seven-pound chihuahua, Carmen Miranda, I think this is serious business for my neighborhood,” he said via email.
Anne Heche used Nextdoor when she needed a tutor for her son while she was on Dancing with the stars. “It really is a place where people can take care of each other,” says Heche.
Not all industry insiders have such a magnanimous view of the app. Feresten has been suspended several times for passionately debating politics with his neighbors in Westside. As public discourse has become increasingly polarized, San Francisco-based Nextdoor (which intends to go public) has not escaped the content moderation issues plaguing other social networks.
The pandemic and racial justice protests have made Nextdoor a microcosm of national politics. The platform was criticized for seemingly capricious moderation guidelines when posts on Black Lives Matter were removed while racist comments were allowed to remain. A “forward to police” feature on the site that allowed users to send messages directly to cops was removed last summer after criticism that the feature could contribute to racial profiling.
Feresten, who joined Nextdoor about five years ago, finds himself at the mercy of the animators in his neighborhood. While the COVID-19 misinformation that is reported is routed to hired support staff from Nextdoor, the vast majority of content moderation is done through volunteer neighborhood “managers”. Many moderators have been invited by other managers, creating the possibility that a cohesive group of neighbors will decide what is appropriate and what is not. Users may also face permanent bans.
Racism, misinformation about vaccines and posts about the homeless are likely to elicit a heated reaction from Feresten. “This is the most wonderful and horrible app out there right now,” he says. It’s also the inspiration for an unscripted show Feresten is developing for ABC. While his personal use of the app can be considered controversial, the purpose of his show is to resolve day-to-day conflicts such as, “When is it okay to put dog feces in someone’s trash?” other ? Feresten explains, “I hope it’s entertaining, but also teaches people to love their neighbors and to resolve these conflicts.”
At the time of going to press, Feresten has again been suspended from Nextdoor for 30 days.
This story first appeared in the September 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/digital/nextdoor-social-networking-app-hollywood-anne-henche-judge-lance-ito-1235008574/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]