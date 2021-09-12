The weekend will be filled with food festivals and more

A full season of concerts will soon end at the Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, but there’s still plenty of live music to come. Multi-platinum country artist Gary Allan is bringing his Ruthless Tour to town at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: $ 23.50 to $ 62. On Saturday, September 11, the Rose Music Center hosts the Just Looking Around 2021 tour featuring co-stars Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guests Tonic. Doors open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m. Cost: $ 23.50 to $ 63. ZZ Top will perform outdoors at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: $ 58 to $ 88. Call 513-232-6220 or visit www.rosemusiccenter.com.

3) Italian autumn festival

Italian food, Italian music and pétanque are what keep people coming back to the popular Italian autumn festival. The event, organized by the Order of the Sons of Italy in America, will take place at Bella Villa Hall, 2625 County Line Road in Kettering. A free shuttle service from the Reynolds & Reynolds parking lot will be available. Hours of operation are 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, September 10, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 12. A packed lunch is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Price: Free entry. Visit www.italianfallfesta.com.

4) Ronnie Milsap

After more than 50 years in the music business, Ronnie Milsap is still going strong. The Hall of Fame country singer, who turns 79 in January, released his latest album, A Better Word For Love, in April. Now, the six-time Grammy Award winner from North Carolina is back on the road, with dates on the schedule stretching through December. Milsap returns to the area for a show at JD Legends, 65 Millard Dr., Franklin, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 11. Cost: $ 27.50. Call 937-746-4950 or visit www.jdlegends.com.

5) Popcorn party

Craft stalls, live music, a 5k run / walk, and a fun half mile kids run with obstacles are just a few of the attractions at the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival on Saturdays and Sundays. September 11 and 12. Dayton-Xenia Road will again be blocked between Fairfield and Meadow Bridge roads in Beavercreek for the annual two-day event, which takes place every year on the weekend after Labor Day. Popcorn festival operates from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays and from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays and also has a car show, festival food vendors and lots of popcorn related goodies. Performers include Southbound, Doug Hart Band, Hathaways and Ryan Roth and Comeback Special on Saturday and Rob Gray Band, Rock It 88 and Beavercreek High School Marching Band on Sunday. Price: Free entry. Entry to the 5K costs $ 25 and $ 10 for the fun run for kids. Call 937-602-CORN or visit beavercreekpopcornfestival.org.

6) George Thorogood

In 2023, it will be 50 years since George Thorogood formed the first version of the Destroyers in Delaware. All this time later, he’s still playing with original drummer Jeff Simon and bassist Billy Blough, who joined them in 1976. This core trio, along with longtime rhythm guitarist Jim Suhler and saxophone keyboardist Buddy Leach, continues to deliver its own distinct brand. of gut-buck blues with a dash of rock n roll swagger. George Thorogood and the Destroyers presents his Good to Be Bad Tour with Special Guests Rusted Reserve at Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy at 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 12. Cost: $ 31 to $ 63. Call 937-339-2911 or visit hobartarena.com.

7) cruise with the real ones

Local rapper Tino is the host of Real Ones Cruise-In, a vintage car show with live music, food trucks and more. The event, hosted and promoted by local music and marketing agency The Real Ones, is presented at the Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 12. The music includes hip-hop, R&B. and alternative music from artists like Elijah Seabrook, Will Kellum, Libby Dietrix and GB. Cost: Free and no ticket is required. Of course, that’s not the only free entertainment at Levitt this weekend. Local bluegrass group Repeating Arms will perform on Friday September 10 and Dave Greers Classic Jazz Stompers on Saturday September 11. Concerts start at 7 p.m. www.levttdayton.org.

8) Miami Valley Community Concerts

Violinist and songwriter Mads Tolling and the Mads Men were scheduled to perform in the Dayton area in May 2020, but that concert was postponed until the onset of the coronavirus. The concert was rescheduled at the Centerville Performing Arts Center at Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday September 11. This is an opening bonus concert for the 2021-2022 season of the Miami Valley Community Concert Associations. Cost: $ 35 adults, $ 5 students. Season tickets with the bonus concert cost $ 125 per seat for the Adult Star level, $ 115 Regular Adult, and $ 15 for first-year college students. The MVCCA presents the Tom Daugherty Orchestra on October 6 and Scot Bruces Blue Suede presents Elvis Bash on October 18. Visit mvcconcert.org.

9) Waynesville Street Faire

Starting in June, Waynesville hosted a series of street fairs on select Saturdays. The summer shopping event, running monthly through September, features vendors selling arts and crafts, antiques, collectibles and other items. For the uninitiated it is a nice introduction to the village known as the ancient capital of County Warren. For regular attendees, it’s an opportunity to search for unique and elusive objects. The final installment of Waynesville Street Faire returns to Main Street in Waynesville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 11. Cost: free. Visit www.waynesvilleshops.com.

10) Dayton Music Club

Like other arts organizations, Dayton Music Club has changed its approach for the 2021-2022 season. The group is adhering to the CDC’s COVID safety guidelines for its musicals, which begins a new season of in-person performances at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 12. However, to serve music fans unable or uncomfortable to attend in person, this year’s recitals are all broadcast live on DMC’s Facebook page. The first musical includes Candi Morris (English horn), Evan Fierhrer (guitar) and Nanyi Qiang (piano). Next on the program is a concert by young artists featuring soprano Shaina Martinez on October 10. Cost: free. Visit daytonmusicclub.org.

11) Dayton Dragons

At the start of September, the Dayton Dragons were still in contention for one of the top two spots in the High-A Central League playoffs later this month. The Cincinnati Reds branch needs a strong performance on the road this week against the second Lake County captains to secure a top-five first-round berth. The Dragons round off the regular season with one final home game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton, Tuesday through Sunday, Sept. 14-19. Matches start at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. , and 2:05 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $ 9 to $ 44 tickets for a game. Call 937-228-2287 or visit www.milb.com/dayton.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or by email at [email protected].